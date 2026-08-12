Sony Flaunts Limited Edition Wolverine PS5 With Brutal Claw Slashes
The PlayStation 5 Digital console will have a Marvel’s Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition Bundle available, with a price tag of $649.99. The console features a bold yellow colorway that’s complemented by the black segments typically found on a PS5. These bundles will include a matching controller and a digital game code too. Console covers will also be made available and go for $74.99 for those who already own a PS5 or PS5 Pro.
One of the more interesting parts of this design is the “claw marks” that are actually see through plastic that give owners a small peek into their console. Additionally, the top section covers have a two-tone design that look more interesting than the vanilla stock configuration.
If that yellow is a bit too bold for you then there will also be Adamantium Limited Edition console covers available for $74.99 that utilize a more subdued silver with a sleek metallic finish, which also features the faux claw slashes in its design. However, these console covers are only compatible with the PS5 Pro, so base PS5 owners are out of luck if they’re not feeling the yellow version.
Thankfully, fans won’t have to shell out for the entire bundle if they’re only interested in picking up a controller. Both the Battle Yellow and Adamantium Limited Edition versions will be available for purchase separately for $84.99.
Players will be able to get their hands on all this sweet Wolverine themed gear when the game launches on September 15, which can be can pre-ordered now for $69. Although Sony notes that there will be “limited quantities” of the consoles and covers available at launch.