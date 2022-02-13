CATEGORIES
by Lane BabuderSunday, February 13, 2022, 01:20 PM EDT

LG’s Big Super Bowl Sale Brings Great Deals On TVs And Gaming Monitors Up To 33 Percent Off

It is Super Bowl Sunday! While that means you've probably missed out on hot TV deals in time to enjoy the big game, it hasn't stopped the deals from coming. In face, LG's got an array of deals happening today for both televisions and PC monitors.

That slim-bezeled set pictured above is the LG OLED55B1PUA. This a 55-inch, 4K 120Hz, Smart TV with support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The LG OLED55B1PUA would also be great for gaming, thanks to its low-latency game mode and support for variable refresh rates. It comes with both G-Sync and FreeSync Premium compatibility for that smooth gaming experience from devices that support it. Right now, it is on Amazon for $553.00 (33%) off!
Turning our focus towards PC gaming, we have the LG 27GL82A-B 27-Inch Ultragear Gaming Monitor. With a 2560x1440 native resolution, a 1ms response time, and 144Hz refresh rate, this monitor should provide smooth, stutter free gameplay and buttery precise mousing, with a nice view to boot. Pick up this display for $279.99 at Amazon, a whole $100 off.
Maybe you're in the market for a big TV. Does 65-inches suit you? If so, the LG 65NANO80UPA NanoCell 80 Series TV looks like it could be a good fit. Offering a 4K resolution at 60Hz, this large smart TV might be one of the best ways to consume next year's big game. It comes with support for Google Assistant and Alexa. The TV is currently discounted by $303 on Amazon and is available for under $800.

LG's deep discounts don't end there. There's a whole game day platter of deals including: 
So, pick your favorite and get ready for the big game.
