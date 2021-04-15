LG's OLED R Rollable TV Is Now Available For Sale In The US, But It Won't Come Cheap
Are you in the market for a large and ridiculously expensive rollable TV? LG’s got a deal for you! Well, you can now purchase LG's 65-inch Signature OLED R Rollable TV in select countries.
Interested consumers can “inquire to buy” the rollable TV through LG’s website. Consumers will then be asked to select their “region” from a limited number of listed countries and will be provided with the email and phone number of their regional representative. Unfortunately, LG does not provide any information on their website about how much the OLED R Rollable TV will cost.
The OLED R Rollable TV recently went on sale in South Korea for roughly 100 million won or $90,000. Many therefore assume that American customers can expect to pay at least $90,000 if not more. At the moment, representatives are listed for fifteen countries including most of western Europe, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Nigeria, and Russia.
The OLED R Rollable TV has a “ultra-thin screen [that] rolls into a state-of-the-art sound system.” It features three different settings that alter the amount of visible screen. Full View is when the screen is fully visible, while Line View makes it so that only a small part of the screen is viewable. Zero View “rolls down” the screen so that the screen is hidden entirely.
These various settings make this device highly desirable for those who view TVs as an eyesore when not in use. However, there are additional options that make the rollable TV even more luxurious. Each device is built to order and customers can customize theirs by engraving a message on the base and selecting from four different speaker covers.
The OLED R Rollable TV was first introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2018. LG initially promised that it would be available for sale in Spring 2019, but several issues caused its release to be delayed until this past autumn. Even still, it could only be ordered through various “premium” stores in South Korea. It is unclear how widely available this luxury device will become or if potential customers will continue to need to inquire about its price.
Images courtesy of LG.
