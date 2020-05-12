LG Reportedly Developing 5G Phone With Dual Rotating 5.8-Inch T-Displays





Smartphone makers are in a constant bid to outdo one another and develop unique features that will set their offerings apart from the competition. This has led to the advent of folding phones, like Samsung's Galaxy Fold and Huawei's Mate X . Not quite following in those footsteps, LG has something else in mind for a dual-screen device.





LG is apparently working on a device it is calling "Wing" due to the design of the second screen. It sits behind the primary display and can be flipped to the front in a horizontal position, created a winged (or T-shaped) form factor. It is sort of like what you see in the image above, though that is not an actual product render of the Wing.





According to a Korean-language ETNews report, the Wing is equipped with a 6.8-inch main screen, which is on the large side of the smartphone spectrum—for reference, it is the same size display as Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Plus . There is no indication what the resolution is or whether LG will use an OLED or LCD panel.





More interesting than those bits, however, is a secondary 4-inch "sub-screen" with a 1:1 aspect ratio. The idea is to increase content immersion, as opposed to traditional multitasking. An example the report gives is photo editing. When a user runs a photo application on the main screen, they can load up editing tools on the secondary screen. Likewise, they could watch a video one screen and read comments on the other.





It's said the phone will feature 5G connectivity and a Snapdragon 7 series mobile processor. That means it will not be as powerful as a flagship phone, though who knows if specs and features might change by the time the Wing flies to market.





As for when you can expect to LG to spread its Wing, the handset is said to be in the development phase, with the company for a launch in the second half of this year.

