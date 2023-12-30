LG’s CineBeam Qube Is A 4K Smart Projector With A Super Cool Design





LG is showing off its new CineBeam Qube projector (model HU710PB) and it's a safe bet that you've never seen anything like it before. That's by intentional design—LG considers its latest projector to be capable of pulling double duty as a "stylish art object" and to some extent, we agree. It's also super-compact and easy to transport from room to room, or to an entirely different location.





What immediately stands out is the handle. It rotates 360 degrees so if you want to lug it outside for an impromptu drive-in movie date (kudos to you if you have a pole barn), it's easy to do so. The ultra-compact and lightweight design also makes this feasible—it measures 80mm (W) x 135mm (D) x 135mm (H), or 3.15 x 5.31 x 5.31 inches, and weighs just 1.49kg (3.28 pounds).















Whether it qualifies as a art piece or not, we'll let each viewer be the individual judge. It certainly has a retro flair like an old-school movie projector, but with modern elegance. That's helped in part by LG's staging of the device in its press photos, but even if you don't own any fancy art pieces to plop it next to, the CinbeBeam Qube looks more stylish than a standard projector, including its own HU80K (also with a handle).





What matters most, of course, is how well it can actually project content. The CineBeam Qube is a 4K resolution (3840x2160) projector with a laser (RGB) light source, which is capable of beaming images from 50 to 120 inches. It has a 450,000:1 contrast ratio, a brightness rating of 500 ANSI Lumens, and achieves a high 154% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. HDR support is part of the package too, albeit HDR 10 and not Dolby Vision. And for connectivity, it features HDMI with eARC and USB Type-C.







"The color accuracy of the CineBeam Qube means movies and other content are displayed just as their creators intended, with rich colors and deep blacks that add depth and vibrancy to every scene. Additionally, LG’s premium 4K projector comes with Auto Screen Adjustment, which has an auto-focus feature that automatically optimizes image placement and size for a superb viewing experience, every time," LG explains.













It's a promising projector based on the unique design and spec sheet. The CineBeam Qube is also a smart projector running on webOS 6.0, giving easy access to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and so forth.



