CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyFriday, June 05, 2020, 10:31 AM EDT

LG 38WN95C-W 38-Inch Curved 144Hz QHD+ FreeSync Gaming Display Now Up For Preorder

LG 38WN95C-W
If you're looking for a monitor that will make your 20-something-inch display look puny by comparison, stop searching, we found one. LG's new 38WN95C-W is a sprawling 38-inch ultrawide monitor with copious bells and whistles. It is actually not the biggest ultrawide on the market—that distinction belongs to the crop of 49-inch monitors—but it is hard to imagine anyone thinking this thing is small.

The 32WN95C-W sports a curved "nano" IPS (in-plane switching) screen with a 3840x1600 resolution (QHD+) with a 21:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. It also features a 450 nits typical brightness rating (360 nits minimum), 1,000:1 typical contrast ratio, and 178-degree viewing angles (vertical and horizontal).

LG 38WN95C-W

This is a monitor that was designed in part with gaming in mind. As such, it supports FreeSync and is also certified as G-Sync Compatible, which means you can have smooth gameplay with synced refreshed rates between the monitor and your graphics card regardless of whether you own a Radeon or GeForce GPU. And of course the 144Hz refresh rate is desirable for gaming.

This is also listed as being DisplayHDR 600 certified. Curiously, LG does not specify the peak brightness rating, but in order to obtain a DisplayHDR 600 badge, a display needs to be capable of reaching 600 nits.

People in need of high color gamuts may want to take note this display as well. LG says the curved panel covers 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. We have not spent any hands-on (eyeballs-on?) time with this monitor, but high color gamuts are usually a good sign of image quality.
  • Panel Type: Nano IPS
  • Panel Size: 38 inches (curved)
  • Resolution: 3840x1600 (ultrawide QHD+)
  • Refresh Rate: 144Hz
  • Response Time: 1ms
  • Color Bit: 1.07 billion
  • Color Gamut: 98 percent DCI-P3
  • Brightness: 450 nits
  • HDR: DisplayHDR 600
  • VRR: FreeSync, G-Sync Compatible
LG 38WN95C-W

Connectivity options on this display include a Thunderbolt 3 port (USB-C compatible), two HDMI ports, two DisplayPort 1.4. ports, two USB 3.0 downstream ports, and a 3.5mm headphone out jack. It also features a pair of built-in 5W speakers.

This monitor does not come cheap, however. It carries a $1,599.99 MSRP, and is available to pre-order at Adorama for $1,596.99.


Tags:  Monitors, LG, freesync, 38wn95c-w
Via:  LG
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms