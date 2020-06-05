LG 38WN95C-W 38-Inch Curved 144Hz QHD+ FreeSync Gaming Display Now Up For Preorder

If you're looking for a monitor that will make your 20-something-inch display look puny by comparison, stop searching, we found one. LG's new 38WN95C-W is a sprawling 38-inch ultrawide monitor with copious bells and whistles. It is actually not the biggest ultrawide on the market—that distinction belongs to the crop of 49-inch monitors —but it is hard to imagine anyone thinking this thing is small.





The 32WN95C-W sports a curved "nano" IPS (in-plane switching) screen with a 3840x1600 resolution (QHD+) with a 21:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. It also features a 450 nits typical brightness rating (360 nits minimum), 1,000:1 typical contrast ratio, and 178-degree viewing angles (vertical and horizontal).









This is a monitor that was designed in part with gaming in mind. As such, it supports FreeSync and is also certified as G-Sync Compatible, which means you can have smooth gameplay with synced refreshed rates between the monitor and your graphics card regardless of whether you own a Radeon or GeForce GPU. And of course the 144Hz refresh rate is desirable for gaming.





This is also listed as being DisplayHDR 600 certified. Curiously, LG does not specify the peak brightness rating, but in order to obtain a DisplayHDR 600 badge, a display needs to be capable of reaching 600 nits.





People in need of high color gamuts may want to take note this display as well. LG says the curved panel covers 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. We have not spent any hands-on (eyeballs-on?) time with this monitor, but high color gamuts are usually a good sign of image quality.