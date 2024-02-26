LG's Sleek 2024 Gram Pro OLED Laptops Launch With A Preorder Bonus
After making a debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) last month, LG is using this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) event as a launchpad for its LG Gram Pro laptops in the United States, with pricing and availability revealed. Additionally, those who place a preorder on LG's website will get a free RAM and storage upgrade.
There are three core product lines being release. They include the 16-inch Gram Pro (16Z90SP-E), 17-inch Gram Pro (17Z90SP-A), and 16-inch Gram Pro 2-in-1 (16T90SP-K). From there, LG is offering a few different configuration options, including the type of display.
Starting with the 16-inch Gram Pro, users can choose between an OLED display with a 2800x1800 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, or a 2560x1600 IPS screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Both are rated for 400 nits of brightness and offer variable refresh rate (VRR) support.
Several SKUs are available to preorder, though only a few come with a preorder bonus. That includes the 16-inch Gram Pro with an OLED display, powered by an Intel Ultra 7 processor based on Meteor Lake, GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, and a free upgrade from 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. Preorder pricing from LG is set at $2,099.99 for that config.
The 17-inch Gram Pro with an LCD screen, meanwhile, offers the same specs (minus the OLED display) with a preorder price of $2,199.99. Both configs are $300 off their regular MSRPs.
For those who are interested in a 2-in-1 form factor, the 16-inch Gram Pro 2-in-1 with OLED display is available to preorder for $1,799.99, which like the other two models, includes a free upgrade to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage valued at $300. This one also features a Core Ultra 7 processor, but leans on integrated Arc graphics rather than a discrete GeForce RTX 3050 GPU (hence why it's notably cheaper).
All three models boast the same I/O consisting of 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 2x USB4 Gen 3x2 Type-C ports (with DisplayPort, Power Delivery, and Thunderbolt 4), and 1x HDMI 2.1. They also feature dual M.2 slots, HD audio with Dolby Atmos, and a few other odds and ends. They're all thin and light too, weighing between 2.82 to 3.08 pounds. According to LG, the 16-inch Gram Pro 2-in-1 holds a Guinness World Record as the lightest in its class.
You can also find some of the configs on Amazon, including cheaper configurations. However, LG's own website has the edge on the three specific setups outlined above with the preorder upgrades in play.