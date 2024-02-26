LG's Sleek 2024 Gram Pro OLED Laptops Launch With A Preorder Bonus





After making a debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) last month, LG is using this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) event as a launchpad for its LG Gram Pro laptops in the United States, with pricing and availability revealed. Additionally, those who place a preorder on LG's website will get a free RAM and storage upgrade.





There are three core product lines being release. They include the 16-inch Gram Pro (16Z90SP-E), 17-inch Gram Pro (17Z90SP-A), and 16-inch Gram Pro 2-in-1 (16T90SP-K). From there, LG is offering a few different configuration options, including the type of display.





Starting with the 16-inch Gram Pro, users can choose between an OLED display with a 2800x1800 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, or a 2560x1600 IPS screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Both are rated for 400 nits of brightness and offer variable refresh rate (VRR) support.





Several SKUs are available to preorder, though only a few come with a preorder bonus. That includes the 16-inch Gram Pro with an OLED display, powered by an Intel Ultra 7 processor based on Meteor Lake , GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, and a free upgrade from 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. Preorder pricing from LG is set at $2,099.99 for that config





The 17-inch Gram Pro with an LCD screen, meanwhile, offers the same specs (minus the OLED display) with a preorder price of $2,199.99 . Both configs are $300 off their regular MSRPs.















For those who are interested in a 2-in-1 form factor, the 16-inch Gram Pro 2-in-1 with OLED display is available to preorder for $1,799.99 , which like the other two models, includes a free upgrade to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage valued at $300. This one also features a Core Ultra 7 processor, but leans on integrated Arc graphics rather than a discrete GeForce RTX 3050 GPU (hence why it's notably cheaper).













All three models boast the same I/O consisting of 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 2x USB4 Gen 3x2 Type-C ports (with DisplayPort, Power Delivery, and Thunderbolt 4 ), and 1x HDMI 2.1. They also feature dual M.2 slots, HD audio with Dolby Atmos, and a few other odds and ends. They're all thin and light too, weighing between 2.82 to 3.08 pounds. According to LG, the 16-inch Gram Pro 2-in-1 holds a Guinness World Record as the lightest in its class.



