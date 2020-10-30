2.5 Geeks: GPU Battle Heats Up! Let's Talk Radeon RX 6000 & GeForce RTX 3070
In this latest episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks, we'll be diving into the renewed GPU war between AMD and NVIDIA and discuss the just-announced Radeon RX 6800, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6900 XT "Big Navi" GPUs from AMD, along with our full NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 review. We even sneak in some retro discussion while answering questions from the live chat, complete with some pictures of a BitBoys graphics card you may not have seen before. Enjoy -- and don't forget to like and subscribe to the channel!
Show Notes:
05:17 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Review: Breakout Performance At $499
23:29 - AMD Unveils Three Powerful Radeon RX 6000 Series Big Navi Cards To Topple NVIDIA's Best