Lenovo's Upgraded ThinkPad Laptops Flex Sleek Designs And AI Muscle





The seemingly sudden (but not really all that sudden) rise of AI has led to an industry-wide refresh of hardware and software solutions to ride the lucrative wave. We've seen new chips from the likes of AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA with dedicated neural processing units (NPUs), clever software tools, and upgraded desktop and laptop lineups from various OEMs. The latter is the case today with Lenovo rolling out a bunch of refreshed ThinkPad laptops designed for AI-powered workflows.





What that mostly translates into is the insertion of the latest-generation mobile processors from AMD and Intel. Lenovo's new ThinkPad P16s Gen 4 and ThinkPad P14s Gen 6, for example, both rock up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX Pro 370 processor.





That's a Strix Point chip comprised of four Zen 5 cores clocked from 2GHz to 5.1GHz, eight Zen 5c cores clocked at 2GHz to 3.3GHz, 24 threads, 24MB of L3 cache, and an onboard NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI muscle. That's enough to qualify for Microsoft's Copilot+ designation. Additionally, the chip as a whole bumps that number up to 80 TOPS.





"Starting at 1.39kg (3.06lbs) and 16.13mm thin, the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s AMD is the thinnest and lightest mobile workstation in Lenovo’s portfolio, while the Lenovo ThinkPad P16s AMD combines premium performance and portability, offering advanced AI experiences for professionals tackling complex workloads on-the-go," Lenovo states.





According to Lenovo, these systems are great for CAD and BIM workloads. They can be configured with up to 96GB of DDR5-5600 memory and up to a 2GB of NVMe PCIe Gen 4 solid state drive.





There are multiple display options too, including several IPS panels with a 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution, as well as an OLED upgrade with a 3840x2400 resolution the 16-inch model and 2880x1800 resolution on the 14-inch version.













Lenovo's also rolling out retooled ThinkPad L series laptops with both Intel and AMD processor options. The company hasn't listed which specific SKUs are available, but did say the laptops can be configured with Intel's Core Ultra 200U and Core Ultra 200H chips, and AMD's Ryzen AI Pro 300 series silicon.





"Across the portfolio, the ThinkPad L14 Gen 6 and L16 Gen 2 models support up to 64GB of memory and up to 2TB of SSD storage, while the more compact ThinkPad L13 Gen 6 and L13 2-in-1 Gen 6 support up to 32GB of memory and up to 1TB of SSD storage. These options provide flexible performance scaling to meet a range of user needs, from basic productivity to heavier multitasking and storage-intensive workflows," Lenovo says.













Lenovo adds that it completely redesigned the L13 models with both traditional clamshell and 2-in-1 form factors being offered.





Finally, Lenovo announced expanded ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Auro Edition and ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition laptop configurations, both of which can now be configured with Intel's Core Ultra 200 series.





"Designed for elite mobility, both devices feature ultra-light chassis, high screen-to-body ratios, and intelligent collaboration features powered by Lenovo View and Dolby Atmos audio. With the addition of new processor options, users benefit from improved responsiveness and power efficiency, while IT teams retain the security and manageability features expected from Lenovo’s flagship ThinkPad X1 family," Lenovo says.





Here's how pricing and availability shakes out...