Lenovo's New ThinkPad X1 Family Rocks 11th Gen Core, ThinkPad X12 Tablet Revealed





Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 family of ultraportables has always been popular, and the company is looking to widen its appeal even further with the introduction of three new models. The devices feature all-new designs, and are among the thinnest and lightest in their respective classes.

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

Starting things off is the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, which is a 2-in-1 convertible with a 13.5-inch 2K (2256x1504) touch display. Given that it’s part of the Yoga family, it has a 360-degree hinge, while the 2K display has a 3:2 aspect ratio and covers 100 percent of the sRGB color space. The display is also Dolby Vision rated, and has a brightness rating of 450 nits.

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

When it comes to performance, Lenovo allows you to configure the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga with up to an 11th generation Core i7 vPro processor with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x memory; likewise, up to a 1TB SSD can also be configured in the system. Also along for the ride inside the 2.54-pound convertible are dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, optional 4G LTE or 5G connectivity, Dolby Atmos speakers, 4 360-degree microphones, and a 44.5 WHr battery that is good for up to 10.8 hours of runtime.

The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga will be available later this month priced from $1,899.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 9) and ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)

Moving along, we have the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 9) and ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6), both of which feature 14-inch 16:10 displays. While the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is available with FHD and UHD panel resolutions, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga features slightly denser FHD+ and UHD+ panel options for the users. Both systems can be configured with up to 11th generation Core i7 vPro processors, up to 32GB of LPDDR4x-4266 memory, and up to a 2TB SSD.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 9)

The machines feature a 57 WHr battery, with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon lasting up to 16 hours per charge, while the ThinkPad X1 Yoga gives up after 15 hours. The former weighs in at 2.45 pounds, while the latter is a bit portlier at 3 pounds due to it being a convertible. Both are the first to support the Dolby Voice standard, and include optional 4G LTE and 5G connectivity.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 9) and ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) will both be available next month priced from $1,429 and $1,568 respectively.

ThinkPad X12 Detachable

Finally, we come to the ThinkPad X12 Detachable, which has a 12.3-inch FHD+ display covered in Gorilla Glass. The tablet can be attached to a full-size keyboard turning it into a full-fledged laptop. Powering the machine is up to a Core i7 vPro Tiger Lake processor, up to 16GB of LPDDR4x memory, and up to a 1TB SSD.

ThinkPad X12 Detachable

The ThinkPad X12 Detachable features an integrated 42 WHr battery that can last up to 9.98 hours per charge, and it weighs just 1.67 pounds by itself, or 2.42 pounds with the keyboard attached. The ThinkPad X12 Detachable is also MIL-SPEC 810G rated.

According to Lenovo, the ThinkPad X12 Detachable will be available this month priced from $1,149.









