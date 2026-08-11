Lenovo’s Project Swan Laptop Unleashes A Giant Rollable OLED Screen

Lenovo Project Swan rollable laptop - Image: Windows Latest

Unlike Lenovo's earlier commercial rollable laptop that unfurls vertically, Project Swan satisfies the widescreen need in us. When activated, dual motors drive side rails outward, transforming a conventional clamshell into a portable ultrawide workstation. Leaked renders (thanks to Windows Latest) reveal a dual-tone rear chassis with visible structural cutouts accommodating the motorized sliding mechanisms, complemented by a noticeably narrowed, centrally positioned hinge engineered to stay clear of the expanding lateral channels.





This rear view gives a better view of the sliding screen - Image: Windows Latest



Project Swan represents the latest in Lenovo’s aggressive, multi-year exploration of flexible panel form factors. The new concept builds on previous experimental hardware, including the gaming-focused Legion Pro Rollable that expands into a 21:9 display and the vertically rolling ThinkPad Rollable XD . In this context, bringing horizontal expansion to the ThinkBook family is but a natural shift toward turning flexible screens into functional tools for everyday enterprise workflows.





Lenovo Project Swan screen in standard and unfurled positions - Image: Windows Latest

