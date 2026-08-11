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Lenovo’s Project Swan Laptop Unleashes A Giant Rollable OLED Screen

by Aaron LeongTuesday, August 11, 2026, 12:37 PM EDT
Lenovo Project Swan rollable laptop, front
Lenovo Project Swan rollable laptop - Image: Windows Latest

Lenovo is now pushing flexible display technology into business laptops with Project Swan, according to a leaked ThinkBook concept featuring a rollable OLED screen that stretches horizontally outward from both edges.

Unlike Lenovo's earlier commercial rollable laptop that unfurls vertically, Project Swan satisfies the widescreen need in us. When activated, dual motors drive side rails outward, transforming a conventional clamshell into a portable ultrawide workstation. Leaked renders (thanks to Windows Latest) reveal a dual-tone rear chassis with visible structural cutouts accommodating the motorized sliding mechanisms, complemented by a noticeably narrowed, centrally positioned hinge engineered to stay clear of the expanding lateral channels.

Lenovo Project Swan rollable laptop, rear
This rear view gives a better view of the sliding screen - Image: Windows Latest

Targeted squarely at corporate users under the ThinkBook brand, Project Swan could be an answer for professionals running multi-monitor workflows on the go. External travel monitors require extra cables, dedicated desk space, and added bag weight, thus by physically expanding the laptop itself into a wide aspect ratio, Project Swan allow executives, developers, and data analysts to run financial spreadsheets, code editors, or side-by-side documents simultaneously without the need for extra gear. The sleek chassis also maintains enterprise aesthetics, equipped with left-side twin USB-C ports for connectivity and charging capabilities.

Project Swan represents the latest in Lenovo’s aggressive, multi-year exploration of flexible panel form factors. The new concept builds on previous experimental hardware, including the gaming-focused Legion Pro Rollable that expands into a 21:9 display and the vertically rolling ThinkPad Rollable XD. In this context, bringing horizontal expansion to the ThinkBook family is but a natural shift toward turning flexible screens into functional tools for everyday enterprise workflows.

Lenovo Project Swan screen in standard and unfurled positions
Lenovo Project Swan screen in standard and unfurled positions - Image: Windows Latest

Bringing a dual-motor horizontal rollable like Lenovo's Project Swan to the masses is still a production and reliability challenge, though. The dual-sided motorized mechanism introduces added internal complexity, weight, and mechanical points of failure, while the flexible OLED surface must withstand repeated sliding cycles without creasing or allowing dust and debris into the track housings. (Perhaps Lenovo would do well to include a healthy warranty period to boost confidence in early adopters rather than maintain its standard 1-year warranty on something like the Rollable XD.) Cost also remains a significant barrier for enterprise buyers, given that commercial rollable systems often debut at prices exceeding three thousand dollars. 
Tags:  Lenovo, laptop, computers, rollable-display
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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