Lenovo Unveils Tiny GeForce RTX 4060 GPU For GeekPro Mini ITX Gaming PC





Lenovo has quietly introduced one of the smallest GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards to date and it's likely to retain that designation until such time that NVIDIA sees fit to add a lower power GeForce RTX 4050 desktop card to its Ada Lovelace lineup. For now, however, it's the GeForce RTX 4060 that's been squeezed into a mini-ITX form factor.





This is not a standalone card (not yet, and perhaps not ever) but instead is part of Lenovo's 2023 GeekPro gaming desktop that's available to preorder at JD.com for ￥6,399 (around $896 in US currency). According to the listing, the latest-generation Geek Pro with a compact GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card inside releases next Wednesday.





From the renders Lenovo shared, the shortened card is fairly basic in its overall design. A single cooling fan adorns a plain gunmetal gray shroud without any special graphics or RGB lighting (which would be wasted on a prebuilt without a side panel window, anyway). We don't get a view of the ports, but we can see that Lenovo positioned the 8-pin PCIe connector on the rear of the card to help facilitate cable management in a tight fit.









The GeForce RTX 4060 (non-Ti) brings up the rear in NVIDIA's latest-generation GPU series, which in turn makes it the best candidate for a small form factor (SFF) configuration. It has a total graphics power (TGP) rating of 115W, compared to 165W or 160W for the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, 200W for the GeForce RTX 4070, 285W for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, 320W for the GeForce RTX 4080, and 450W for the GeForce RTX 4090.





Power consumption is a key metric when trying to squeeze a GPU into a smaller form factor because you're essentially waging war with heat output and temps. The GeForce RTX 4060 is so far obviously the best Ada Lovelace candidate in that regard. And it appears as though Lenovo is sticking with reference specs (read: it's not overclocked).





The other foundational components in the GeekPro config include a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13400F processor based on Raptor Lake, 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive.











