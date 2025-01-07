Lenovo's New ThinkPad X9 Laptop Is A Super Sleek Lunar Lake Stunner
To that end, it comes with your choice of quite fancy displays: either a WUXGA (1920×1200) OLED that achieves DisplayHDR 500 certification and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colorspace, or an even fancier OLED in 2880×1800 resolution that supports a 120-Hz refresh rate and achieves DisplayHDR 600 certification.
These machines are powered by Intel's Core Ultra 200V processors, code-named Lunar Lake. We're very fond of Lunar Lake around these parts, as Intel's ultra-mobile chip sips power while offering explosive CPU performance where required and also having pretty solid gaming chops, too.
Of course, gaming isn't the purpose of a ThinkPad, and Lenovo assures us that the keyboard on the ThinkPad X9 is a proper "modern ThinkPad" keyboard despite that the system is barely 7mm thick at its thinnest portion. Most of the computer components are encased in what Lenovo calls an "Engine Hub" toward the back of the system that is considerably thicker than the rest of the chassis; the company says that this design helps keep the SoC cool while remaining whisper-quiet.
Other notable features on the ThinkPad X9 are the haptic touchpad, the included 65W GaN charger, and the fact that it comes with a relatively-large 55-WHr battery that is marked as CRU, or "customer replaceable unit." That's promising in a world of largely unrepairable laptops, especially considering the thin & light classificiation this machine falls into.
Unfortunately, Lenovo didn't have pricing or availability information for us, but Hailey at Lenovo's booth told us that the company is targeting a price point around $1000, which is fairly typical for this type of premium thin & light design.