CATEGORIES
home News

Lenovo's New ThinkPad X9 Laptop Is A Super Sleek Lunar Lake Stunner

by Zak KillianTuesday, January 07, 2025, 04:45 PM EDT
hero thinkpad x9 14
Lenovo has a big booth at CES 2025 full of the PC maker's latest products. We checked out the Legion Go S running SteamOS earlier, and we also got a first look at the company's newest Thinkpad, known as the X9. This specific model is the ThinkPad X9 14" Aura Edition, and it's an ultra-premium thin & light that Lenovo says is focused on delivering an "immersive visual experience."

To that end, it comes with your choice of quite fancy displays: either a WUXGA (1920×1200) OLED that achieves DisplayHDR 500 certification and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colorspace, or an even fancier OLED in 2880×1800 resolution that supports a 120-Hz refresh rate and achieves DisplayHDR 600 certification.


These machines are powered by Intel's Core Ultra 200V processors, code-named Lunar Lake. We're very fond of Lunar Lake around these parts, as Intel's ultra-mobile chip sips power while offering explosive CPU performance where required and also having pretty solid gaming chops, too.

Of course, gaming isn't the purpose of a ThinkPad, and Lenovo assures us that the keyboard on the ThinkPad X9 is a proper "modern ThinkPad" keyboard despite that the system is barely 7mm thick at its thinnest portion. Most of the computer components are encased in what Lenovo calls an "Engine Hub" toward the back of the system that is considerably thicker than the rest of the chassis; the company says that this design helps keep the SoC cool while remaining whisper-quiet.

thinkpad x9 hh photo
The ThinkPad X9 14" Aura Edition on the show floor at CES 2025. Photo: Marco Chiappetta

Other notable features on the ThinkPad X9 are the haptic touchpad, the included 65W GaN charger, and the fact that it comes with a relatively-large 55-WHr battery that is marked as CRU, or "customer replaceable unit." That's promising in a world of largely unrepairable laptops, especially considering the thin & light classificiation this machine falls into.

Unfortunately, Lenovo didn't have pricing or availability information for us, but Hailey at Lenovo's booth told us that the company is targeting a price point around $1000, which is fairly typical for this type of premium thin & light design.
Tags:  Lenovo, ThinkPad, Laptops, ces2025
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment