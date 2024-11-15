CATEGORIES
home News

Crackling Apple AirPods Prompts A Class Action Lawsuit

by Aaron LeongFriday, November 15, 2024, 09:56 AM EDT
hero Apple AirPods Pro
The first generation Apple AirPods Pro was a commercial success, but a recurring issue related to its active noise canceling (ANC) system has come back to haunt it. When ANC crackling issues began popping up in 2019, the company set out to set things right with customers through software updates or direct replacements. Compounding the problem is that subsequent batches of the earbuds suffered from the same issues, too. Four years later, plaintiffs are suing Apple claiming that it didn't fix the crackling when it said it did and also for false advertising. 

In 2019, the $250 AirPods Pro was well on its way to making Apple tons of money, but months after launch, reports started coming in of crackling, popping, rattling, and/or static noises whenever the earbuds were worn while walking or running. Firmware updates were pushed in an attempt to fix the noise(s), but a year later, Apple admitted that the fault laid with the active noise canceling system for devices made before October 2020. Coincidentally, Cupertino initiated the AirPods Pro repair program that same month, which allowed owners to replace their AirPods for new units. 

As you might've guessed, the new units started exhibiting the same ANC-related issue. Now, Apple has a new class action suit against it accusing the company of false advertising plus claiming that the crackling issue with first-generation AirPods Pro is a violation of Apple's marketing promises.

The lawsuit, titled "LaBella et al v. Apple," filed earlier this month in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, insists that Apple went against marketing and quality claims for the AirPods Pro. Even though Apple claims to have fixed the defect of the initial batches of the earbuds, subsequent batches continued to suffer from the same issues. The 51-page document states that Apple was aware of this when it allegedly extended the repair program to cover AirPod Pros sold three years after the initial sale, and even so, failed to notify owners of the changes to the program.

According to the plaintiff's statement, "the AirPods Pro Gen 1 were thus not worth the premium price that consumers paid for them— as they contained an Audio Defect and did not live up to Apple's advertising."

The lawsuit, which the court still needs to decide to keep or throw out, is seeking financial recompense for the plaintiffs and class members.
Tags:  Lawsuit, earbuds, (NASDAQ:AAPL), airpods-pro
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment