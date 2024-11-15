Crackling Apple AirPods Prompts A Class Action Lawsuit
In 2019, the $250 AirPods Pro was well on its way to making Apple tons of money, but months after launch, reports started coming in of crackling, popping, rattling, and/or static noises whenever the earbuds were worn while walking or running. Firmware updates were pushed in an attempt to fix the noise(s), but a year later, Apple admitted that the fault laid with the active noise canceling system for devices made before October 2020. Coincidentally, Cupertino initiated the AirPods Pro repair program that same month, which allowed owners to replace their AirPods for new units.
As you might've guessed, the new units started exhibiting the same ANC-related issue. Now, Apple has a new class action suit against it accusing the company of false advertising plus claiming that the crackling issue with first-generation AirPods Pro is a violation of Apple's marketing promises.
The lawsuit, titled "LaBella et al v. Apple," filed earlier this month in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, insists that Apple went against marketing and quality claims for the AirPods Pro. Even though Apple claims to have fixed the defect of the initial batches of the earbuds, subsequent batches continued to suffer from the same issues. The 51-page document states that Apple was aware of this when it allegedly extended the repair program to cover AirPod Pros sold three years after the initial sale, and even so, failed to notify owners of the changes to the program.
According to the plaintiff's statement, "the AirPods Pro Gen 1 were thus not worth the premium price that consumers paid for them— as they contained an Audio Defect and did not live up to Apple's advertising."
The lawsuit, which the court still needs to decide to keep or throw out, is seeking financial recompense for the plaintiffs and class members.