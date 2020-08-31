Lenovo Yoga 9i And IdeaPad Slim 9i Notebooks Arrive With Intel Tiger Lake And Premium Materials







It seems the year is starting to pick up steam and move quicker. We just received some hot news from Lenovo that they are planning out their holiday season roadmap with new devices, such as laptops and tablets. Let us dive into some of what’s in store.







First up, Lenovo has some laptops planned for the holiday season. They are expanding their Yoga series of laptops with the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 and the Yoga Slim 9i. Let’s first look at the Yoga 9i 2-in-1.

(Left- 14" Model Right- 15.6" Model)





The Yoga 9i 2-in-1 comes in two size variants, a 14” and a 15.6” variant starting at $1499 and $1799, respectively. The 14” device doesn’t have all it’s specs fully confirmed (although we can tell from the chart below that it is equipped with Intel's upcoming 11th generation Tiger Lake processors), but both devices have the following listed:

14-inch model

15.6-inch Model

Up to next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon) Up to 10th Generation Intel Core i9 HK-series mobile processor Graphics based on the Intel Xe architecture (coming soon) Up to NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti with Max-Q Design GPU Windows 10

Windows 10

Up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM

Up to 16GB DDR4 memory Up to 1TB PCIe SSD

Up to 2TB PCIe SSD storage Up to 14" 4K IPS HDR Touchscreen

Up to 4K IPS HDR Touchscreen Display (3840 x 2160)







Moving on to the 9i Slim, it is similarly portable and powerful but fits the typical model of a laptop. This device doesn’t fold, or anything fancy like that, but sits in between the price of the other two devices at $1599 and seems impressive on paper. It also will feature Intel's new Tiger Lake processors under the hood.

Up to next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon)

Graphics based on the Intel Xe architecture (coming soon)

Windows 10 OS

Up to 16GB LDDR4X memory

Up to 2TB PCIe SSD storage

Up to 14-inch 4K HDR IPS touchscreen display (3840 x 2160)







Now, let's get into the tablets. Coming in at an entry price of $129.99, the Lenovo Tab M10 HD is a second-gen device with a 10.1” screen. This tablet is seemingly for the family users among us. Looking at the outside of the device, Lenovo is going for the minimalist modern design with an aluminum rear cover. At the bottom, you will find a 8 Core MediaTek P22T

2GB or 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM

Internal Up to 64GB / microSD Slot (Supported SIM Card on LTE SKUs too)

5000 mAh Battery

10.1” 1280x800 IPS display

Rear 8MP Camera / Front 5MP Camera

Dual Microphones and Speakers

Android 10



This device would be well suited for kids and adults alike. It will be good for reading or YouTube watching as well as other light app usage. We’ll have to wait and see how capable the Lenovo Tab M10 HD really is down the road.



8 Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

4 and 6GB RAM Configurations

128GB Internal/microSD support (Supported SIM Card on LTE SKUs too)

8600 mAh battery

11.5” 2560x1600 OLED Display

Rear 13MP Camera + 5MP 120° FOV / Front Dual 8MP Cameras

Quad JBL Speakers / Dual Microphones

At first glance, this device should be good for creation and productivity. Though it isn’t the beefiest processor, it is the same one that powers the Pixel 4a which we reviewed . It had enough horsepower to keep up with day-to-day tasks and simply put, it worked well enough. Again, we will have to see what this device can do when it comes out.

Overall, Lenovo has some gorgeous looking devices in the pipeline toward the end of the year. Hopefully, we can get some of these devices in house when the time gets closer to release. No matter what, we are excited for what Lenovo has in store. Let us know how you feel about these devices in the comments below and if they could be on your Christmas wish list.