by Brandon HillMonday, August 30, 2021, 03:51 AM EDT

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Lands AMD Ryzen 5000 HS Creator Edition CPUs With Cranked Base Clocks

AMD's Ryzen 5000HS mobile processors were once exclusive to ASUS "thin and light" laptops, but that no longer appears to be the case. According to Lenovo documentation that is now available online, the Yoga Slim 7 Pro will be available with Ryzen 5000HS Creator Edition processors.

The two new processor options are the Ryzen 7 5800HS Creator Edition and the Ryzen 9 5900HS Creator Edition. Compared to their lesser counterparts, they have base clocks that are 400MHz and 300MHz higher, respectively. However, the maximum boost clocks remain the same.

  • AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS Creator Edition: 3.2GHz/4.4GHz (Base/Boost)
  • AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS 2.8GHz/4.4GHz (Base/Boost)
  • AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS Creator Edition: 3.3GHz/4.6GHz (Base/Boost)
  • AMD Ryzen 7 5900HS: 3GHz/4.6GHz (Base/Boost)

The new Creator Edition processors, as first spotted by momomo_us, feature 8 cores, 16 threads and can achieve these higher clocks while maintaining a 35-watt TDP.

It should come as no surprise that the Yoga Slim 7 Pro, which is targeted at content creators according to Lenovo, would be a prime target for these specialty AMD Ryzen processors. And rather than relying solely on the Radeon Vega 8 GPU integrated into the CPU, the Yoga Slim 7 Pro comes standard with an NVIDIA GeForce MX450 discrete GPU. Of course, the GeForce MX450 won't win many benchmark bouts, but it does offer performance comparable to an entry-level Pascal gaming GPU.

According to Lenovo's spec sheets for the Yoga Slim 7 Pro, all systems will come standard with 16GB of soldered-on LPDDR4x-4266 memory and either a 512GB or 1TB PCIe 3.0 SSD. In addition, Lenovo will offer two 14-inch display options to customers; the first is a 2.2K (2240x1400) 60Hz IPS 300-nit panel with Dolby Vision support. The second is a 2.8K (2880x1800) 90Hz IPS 400-nit panel, also with Dolby Vision support.

At this point, these new Yoga Slim 7 Pro SKUs all seem destined for either Asia or Europe. Unfortunately, there's no indication when or if these new laptops will make it to the United States.

