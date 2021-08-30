Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Lands AMD Ryzen 5000 HS Creator Edition CPUs With Cranked Base Clocks





AMD 's Ryzen 5000HS mobile processors were once exclusive to ASUS "thin and light" laptops , but that no longer appears to be the case. According to Lenovo documentation that is now available online, the Yoga Slim 7 Pro will be available with Ryzen 5000HS Creator Edition processors.

The two new processor options are the Ryzen 7 5800HS Creator Edition and the Ryzen 9 5900HS Creator Edition. Compared to their lesser counterparts, they have base clocks that are 400MHz and 300MHz higher, respectively. However, the maximum boost clocks remain the same.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS Creator Edition: 3.2GHz/4.4GHz (Base/Boost)

AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS 2.8GHz/4.4GHz (Base/Boost)

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS Creator Edition: 3.3GHz/4.6GHz (Base/Boost)

AMD Ryzen 7 5900HS: 3GHz/4.6GHz (Base/Boost)

The new Creator Edition processors, as first spotted by momomo_us, feature 8 cores, 16 threads and can achieve these higher clocks while maintaining a 35-watt TDP.





It should come as no surprise that the Yoga Slim 7 Pro, which is targeted at content creators according to Lenovo, would be a prime target for these specialty AMD Ryzen processors. And rather than relying solely on the Radeon Vega 8 GPU integrated into the CPU, the Yoga Slim 7 Pro comes standard with an NVIDIA GeForce MX450 discrete GPU. Of course, the GeForce MX450 won't win many benchmark bouts, but it does offer performance comparable to an entry-level Pascal gaming GPU.

According to Lenovo's spec sheets for the Yoga Slim 7 Pro, all systems will come standard with 16GB of soldered-on LPDDR4x-4266 memory and either a 512GB or 1TB PCIe 3.0 SSD. In addition, Lenovo will offer two 14-inch display options to customers; the first is a 2.2K (2240x1400) 60Hz IPS 300-nit panel with Dolby Vision support. The second is a 2.8K (2880x1800) 90Hz IPS 400-nit panel, also with Dolby Vision support.

At this point, these new Yoga Slim 7 Pro SKUs all seem destined for either Asia or Europe. Unfortunately, there's no indication when or if these new laptops will make it to the United States.