Lenovo Brings AMD And Intel Power To New Windows 10, ChromeOS Laptops For Education

As classes are being held remotely and students still need to get work done, having a device versatile to handle it all is essential. Thus, Lenovo has announced a new line of Chromebooks and Windows laptops geared toward education, and they seem rather impressive. There are features for students, educators, and administrators which should up the game across-the-board.

Lenovo Chromebooks









When you think " Chromebook ," there is typically an image that comes to mind, including rounded edges, matte colors, and pokey performance. With Lenovo's 14e, that idea of a Chromebook is torn down with a sleek finish that makes the 14e look quite professional. Besides the looks, the Lenovo 14e should have some fairly impressive specs with the latest AMD processors for Chromebooks alongside up to 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. As Lenovo explains, the "Lenovo 14e Chromebook Gen 2 is powerful and versatile enough to meet every user's need, whether you're a tech-savvy teacher or a young student just starting your journey."

























Lenovo Windows Laptops For Education



























