Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Is $330 Off, Yoga 7 OLED Copilot+ PC Is $350 Off And More Fall Deals

by Paul LillyFriday, September 05, 2025, 10:51 AM EDT
Yes folks, we're well aware that the fall season doesn't officially commence for a couple more weeks. But the school year is upon us, there's a crispness to the air, and Alani Nu has been shipping its seasonal Witch's Brew for a little while now (yum!). Oh, and the NFL season has begun too. So for all intents and purposes, fall is basically here. Why do we bring this up? Well, we're seeing more frequent fall and/or back-to-school deals on electronics, especially laptops, with some enticing bargains to tackle the new semester.

 One of them is the affordable Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 pictured above. It's on sale for $419.99 at Best Buy (save $330 over MSRP). This is listed as Best Buy's 'deal of the day' so you'll want to decide relatively quick if this is the laptop for you, before it spikes in price. It probably won't jump to its full $749.99 list price after today, but we wouldn't be surprised if it landed north of $500 after this deal expires. That's what it's selling for on Amazon, anyway.

Regardless, it's a decent system for the money. It features a 15.6-inch touchscreen IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution, and is pored by AMD's Ryzen 7 5825U processor. That's an 8-core/16-thread Zen 3 chip (otherwise known as Cezanne) with max 4.5GHz boost clock, 16MB of L3 cache, and Radeon Vega 8 graphics.

Other specs include 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory, a 512GB solid state drive (SSD), Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity, and up to 10 hours of rated battery life.

If you're willing to spend a little more, you can step up to a 2-in-1 with an OLED display. Namely, Lenovo's Yoga 7, which is on sale for $649.99 at Best Buy (save $350). It's more expensive, but you get a more vibrant 14-inch OLED panel with a 1920x1200 resolution, 600 of brightness, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and Dolby Vision support. And of course it supports touch inputs (stylus not included).

This one is powered by a Ryzen AI 5 340 processor, which is a more modern Krackan Point chip with three Zen 5 cores, three Zen 5c cores, 12 threads, and up to a 4.8GHz boost clock. It also sports 16MB of L3 cache, 6MB of L2 cache, Radeon 840M graphics clocked at up to 2.9GHz, and an NPU delivering 50 TOPS of AI muscle (59 TOPS for the chip as a whole).

The NPU plays into the official Copilot+ branding on this system. Other core specs include 16GB of fast LPDDR5X-7500 memory and a 512GB SSD.

Also worth noting is that being a 2-in-1, it's a more flexible system...literally. You can bend the display backwards for different orientations, including all the way back to use it like a tablet.

Here are a few more laptop deals...

