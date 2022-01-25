Lenovo Halo Gaming Phone Tipped With A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus And 144Hz OLED
There's been a blurring of the lines between what constitutes a gaming phone versus a premium flagship. One thing most people would agree on, though, is that gaming phone needs a top-notch processor and a high-end display with a fast refresh rate. It looks like Lenovo's upcoming Halo handset under its Legion banner will deliver both.
According to Evan Blass (@evleaks), one of the best and most reliable leakers in the business, Lenovo's Halo phone will arrive with a Qualcomm SM8475 chipset built on a 4-nanometer manufacturing process. That's the same node as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but the model designation is higher. This raises the question, are we looking at a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus variant?
That's certainly possible, and perhaps plausible. It could also just be a later revision of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Either way, the Halo is hitching its wagon to Qualcomm's flagship mobile chipset with an Adreno 730 GPU on board, and pairing it with a big and fast display. As in, a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch refresh.
According to Blass, who also shared what looks like a pair of official looking press renders (front and back, shown above), the phone also wields 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB DDR5 configurations, 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options, and a 5,000 mAh battery at 68W (wired charging). He says the phone is less than 8mm thick, too.
As for the camera arrangement, there's a 16-megapixel shooter on the front taking high-quality selfies. Then on the back, Lenovo is rolling with a triple camera arrangement consisting of a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel lens, and 2-megapixel shooter.
In his tweet, Blass makes a note of saying this shouldn't be confused with Lenovo's upcoming Diablo phone, which will succeed the Duel 2. He also says the Halo will arrive in the third quarter of this year.