Lenovo Halo Gaming Phone Tipped With A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus And 144Hz OLED





There's been a blurring of the lines between what constitutes a gaming phone versus a premium flagship. One thing most people would agree on, though, is that gaming phone needs a top-notch processor and a high-end display with a fast refresh rate. It looks like Lenovo's upcoming Halo handset under its Legion banner will deliver both.





According to Evan Blass (@evleaks), one of the best and most reliable leakers in the business, Lenovo's Halo phone will arrive with a Qualcomm SM8475 chipset built on a 4-nanometer manufacturing process. That's the same node as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 , but the model designation is higher. This raises the question, are we looking at a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus variant?





That's certainly possible, and perhaps plausible. It could also just be a later revision of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Either way, the Halo is hitching its wagon to Qualcomm's flagship mobile chipset with an Adreno 730 GPU on board, and pairing it with a big and fast display. As in, a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch refresh.





According to Blass, who also shared what looks like a pair of official looking press renders (front and back, shown above), the phone also wields 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB DDR5 configurations, 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options, and a 5,000 mAh battery at 68W (wired charging). He says the phone is less than 8mm thick, too.





As for the camera arrangement, there's a 16-megapixel shooter on the front taking high-quality selfies. Then on the back, Lenovo is rolling with a triple camera arrangement consisting of a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel lens, and 2-megapixel shooter.



