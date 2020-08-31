Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Debuts As World's Lightest 15-Inch Gaming Laptop, Boasts 10th Gen Core And RTX 2060





15-inch gaming laptops are a dime a dozen these days, as they are available across a wide range of price points. Lenovo, however, is taking a slightly different approach with its latest release, which is called the Legion Slim 7i. Rather than placing all of its potent hardware components in a thick and heavy chassis, Lenovo is boasting that the Legion Slim 7i is the world’s lightest 15-inch gaming laptop.

To that end, the Legion Slim 7i is only 0.7 inches thick, and weighs just 3.96 pounds. That’s quite respectable for a gaming laptop of that size, which is helped in part by its aluminum chassis that is finished in Slate Grey.





At the heart of the Legion Slim 7i are Intel’s latest 10th generation Core i9 processors (up to a Core i9-10980HK which is unlocked for hardcore enthusiasts). Base systems come with the Core i5-10300H. Customers can choose up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory, and up to a 2TB PCIe SSD.

When it comes to graphics, the Legion Slim 7i offers a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti in base configurations, which can be upgraded to a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti with Max-Q Design. For those that want the most possible performance, however, Lenovo offers an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q Design.

Those GPUs can be hooked up to a one of three 15.6-inch display panels. The first is a FHD panel (300 nits) with a 60Hz refresh rate. The mid-range option is a FHD panel (300 nits) with a faster 144Hz refresh rate. Finally, the flagship display offering is a 60Hz 4K panel (600 nits).





Other features of the Legion Slim 7i include a fingerprint reader embedded in the power button, the option for either Killer or Intel Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with Bluetooth 5.0, an optional Corsair iCUE RGB keyboard, and a 71 WHr battery with Rapid Charge Pro support. Lenovo says that the Legion Slim 7i is good for up to 7.75 hours per charge. Finally, the laptop takes advantage of the Legion Coldfront 2.0 cooling system to improve air flow during intense gaming sessions.

Lenovo says that the Legion Slim 7i will be available in October with a starting price of $1,329.