Dad Life OG Gamers Assemble! Lawn Mowing Simulator Is Coming To Steam And It's The Real Deal





It seems there are simulator games for just about anything you can think of, such as Granny Simulator, Thief Simulator, and even a PC building simulator . Now, teams from Dovetail Games, Curve Digital, and Skyhook Games are bringing what could be the hottest simulator game this summer: Lawn Mowing Simulator.

Later this year, players will be able to “enjoy the challenge and serenity of mowing the Great British countryside in a variety of modes, while ensuring cash flow of your empire remains as green as the blades you’re cutting,” according to developer Skyhook Games. New lawn care professionals will be able to visit the British countryside, large equestrian fields, castle grounds and much more, to take care of incredible landscapes. If you want to check out what all this will look like, you can catch the game announcement trailer here...









Besides the game's gorgeous look, the developers managed to license mowers models from Toro, STIGA, SCAG. Perhaps there will be more to come, but at the start, there will be 12 mower models to choose from, “each with their own challenges, attachments and upgrades to unlock.” Furthermore, players can also build their business, hire staff, and buy new equipment in career mode or simply have some relaxing yard work time in free roam mode. If you are looking to up your mowing game, there will also be a challenge mode to “challenge your grass cutting ability on a variety of lawn mowing machines in a range of tasks.”







