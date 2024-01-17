CATEGORIES
The Last Of Us Part II Remaster Director Responds To Gamer Backlash

by Alan VelascoWednesday, January 17, 2024, 10:59 AM EDT
Matthew Gallant, director of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, responded to backlash from some gamers regarding the title’s release. During an interview with Video Games Chronicle Gallant defends the remaster, saying that “it’s the best way to play The Last of Us Part 2, if you’re a new PlayStation owner and new to the franchise we want to get you the best experience with all the hardware features on a PS5 native version of the game.”

The backlash from gamers stems from the idea that not enough time has passed since the release of the game on the PlayStation 4. However, Gallant shares that with that release Naughty Dog squeezed everything it could out of that console. The remaster gave the team the opportunity to refine a lot of the graphical options leading to a better experience.

The haptics available with the DualSense controller also enabled the development team to add subtle bits to the experience that were simply not possible with the regular rumble available on the PlayStation 4's DualShock controller. Gallant says that “you’ll obviously notice it when there are explosions and gunfights, but we always wanted you to notice the rain in Seattle.”

Another noticeable upgrade will be the accessibility options. The Last of Us Part 1 Remaster did a wonderful job of having several options in this area, and several of these options will be making their way to this remaster. According to Gallant the biggest one is cinematic descriptions, which will make it easier for gamers with low vision or blind to get more story context.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will make its way to PlayStation 5 on January 19. Gamers who already have a copy of the original release will be able to upgrade to this newer version for $10.
