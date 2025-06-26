Koenigsegg Drops Jaws With Sadair's Spear, A Wild Street Legal 1625 HP Hypercar







Koenigsegg, the Swedish purveyor of gorgeous, extreme hypercars, has unveiled another instant legend: the Sadair's Spear. This new model, built upon the already formidable Jesko Attack , serves to the company's most track-focused (yet still street-legal) car it's ever conceived. Good luck trying to procure one though: the strictly limited production run of just 30 units were instantly snapped up during the car's private unveiling.











The name Sadair's Spear carries a deep, personal meaning for founder Christian von Koenigsegg: it was the name of his late father Jesko's final racehorse. One thing's for sure, the 2025 version has quite a bit more horsepower. The twin-turbo V8 (paired with the nine-speed Light Speed Transmission) makes 1,300 horsepower on regular unleaded fuel, and prancing to 1,625 horsepower when running on E85. This power surge is possible through reengineered air intakes, enhanced airflow, improved cooling, and a revised engine calibration. Also helping the cause is how the motor revs to 8500 rpm in a mere 0.2 seconds thanks to its flywheel-free design.



Sadair's Spear has lost approximately 35 kilograms (77 pounds) versus the Jesko Attack, part due to a minimalist center console, redesigned carbon fiber seats, and reduced sound insulation.











Aerodynamic upgrades that maximize downforce and track prowess include a new lightweight, top-mounted double-blade active rear wing, an elongated rear-end design for enhanced aerodynamic efficiency, expanded front canards, a new Gurney flap, and redesigned hood vents for superior cooling.



The car's dynamic capabilities are further enhanced by exclusive Sadair's Spear 7-spoke turbine-blade Aircore carbon fiber wheels, wider track-oriented tires for increased grip, and a bespoke suspension setup featuring lightweight springs and Triplex dampers. Enhanced multi-layer carbon-ceramic brakes with upgraded pad materials provide the stopping power to tame such a rare pedigree.



The result of all that power and engineering effort? At initial shake-down tests at the Gotland Ring in Sweden, Sadair's Spear shattered the previous lap record held by the Jesko Attack by 1.1 seconds.








