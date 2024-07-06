Kioxia's 2Tb QLC NAND Arrives To Challenge WD For Cheaper, Higher-Capacity SSDs





But wait, didn't WD say the same thing last month? Indeed, WD crowed about its 2 Tbit flash memory products back in June. However, those were actually the same thing. You see, Kioxia and WD have a joint venture where they work together on the development of flash memory products. So, in fact, both WD and Kioxia are correct in that ultimately they're talking about the same thing.





Its current parts top out at 3.2 Gbps, as shown above.

