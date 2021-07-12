Kingpin Teases EVGA X570 Dark Motherboard For AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs





EVGA isn't a company that we typically think of when it comes to AMD hardware. The company has ardently stuck with Intel and NVIDIA for its motherboards and graphics cards, respectively. However, as we first learned a few weeks ago, EVGA is ready to move to the "Dark" side with AMD... at least when it comes to motherboards.

Vince "Kingpin" Lucido took to Facebook today to tease EVGA's upcoming X570 Dark motherboard. Lucido posted just a single image of the motherboard from the bottom, where we can see EVGA's standard "Dark" logo, which is joined by AMD's Ryzen logo.

From what we can tell about the board layout (by looking at the solder points), there are only two DIMM slots (just like its Z590 Dark counterpart) joined by two PCIe x16 slots. A PCIe x4 slot is also found towards the bottom of the motherboard.

Except for the initial teaser from EVGA and Lucido's subsequent Facebook post, this is the only information we currently have on the X570 Dark. But given the fact that this latest teaser is at least showing us the board, hopefully, an official launch isn't too far in the future.

However, since this motherboard is from EVGA's Dark series, expect to pay quite a premium over its more mainstream motherboard offerings. We should also note that the Intel-based Z590 Dark motherboard was first announced in early January and has still yet to launch. Perhaps EVGA is simply waiting for its AMD counterpart to be ready to hit the market with a one-two punch.