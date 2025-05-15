CATEGORIES
Kingdom Hearts IV Screenshots Hint At Mickey Mouse Being Playable, Fans Are Stoked

by Alan VelascoThursday, May 15, 2025, 02:25 PM EDT
kingdom hearts 4 screenshots hero
Fans of the Kingdom Hearts franchise have been on a bit of rollercoaster ride these last few days. Square Enix announced the cancellation of the mobile game Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link, but it immediately followed it up by dropping some new screenshots of the highly anticipated Kingdom Hearts IV. The screenshots hold some clues about what’s in store for players in what’s expected to be the final entry in the series.

In a message posted on X, the company says that it’s “currently working hard on Kingdom Hearts IV and will continue pouring ourselves into the game’s development. We’re dedicated to making this an experience that lives up to your expectations!” The Japanese language account posted a similar message, although had a different screenshot not found on the English language version.

kingdom hearts 4 screenshots body

One of the screenshots hints at Mickey Mouse, who has played a key role throughout the entirety of the series, being a playable character. It appears to show him traversing across some chandeliers inside a library of some kind. While this wouldn’t be the first time players would get to control him, it does seem as if he will be more prevalent than in prior entries.

However, the inclusion of another character has also sparked plenty of discussion within the Kingdom Hearts fanbase. The appearance of Strelitzia is taking some fans by surprise, as she has only appeared in mobile games in the past. Because of this, many fans didn’t even know who she was. So it has been surprising to see her inclusion in this batch of screenshots.

Unfortunately, Square Enix didn’t share any kind of release date information. Although, with the release of these screenshots, it might mean that there’s a chance that a new trailer is on the way for Summer Game Fest, which will take place in June.
Tags:  Gaming, Square-Enix, kingdom-hearts, kingdom hearts iv
