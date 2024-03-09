CATEGORIES
Killer Samsung OLED TVs Are Up On Great Deals Up To 50% Off

by Nathan OrdSaturday, March 09, 2024, 01:31 PM EDT
If you're thinking about upgrading your TV anytime soon, there are some excellent deals on Samsung OLED displays currently running on Amazon.

First up we have the Samsung 55-Inch Class OLED 4K S95C Series at $1,797.99 or 18% off the regular price. This is a 55” 4K OLED display with Quantum HDR support and a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, this is a smart TV with Amazon Alexa built in, meaning you can control your smart home or peruse the latest content on your streaming platform of choice using Amazon's  AI assistant.

Next up we have the Samsung 65-inch Class OLED 4K S95C for $2,297.99, or 30% off the regular price. This is a 65” 4K OLED display with quantum dot technology, which claims to boost brightness up to 30% and helps to enahnce the Quantum HDR feature. This display can also handle 4K @ 120Hz content, for smooth video or gameplay. It should also be noted that this TV has Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ to improve spatial audio quality as well.

Here we have a bit of an honorable mention with the Samsung 34" Odyssey G85SB Series QD-OLED Ultra WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor at $994.99 or 34% off the regular price. This is a wide 4K gaming monitor that can run up to 175Hz and is compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Further, it has a DisplayHDR True Black 400 rating, for wide dynamic range with bright whites and deep blacks.

Finally, we have the premier deal of the day with the Samsung 85-inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90C at $2,397.99 or a stellar 50% off the regular price. This massive Neo OLED 4K display is quite the beast, featuring Neo Quantum HDR+ and with Pantone Validation, for precise color accuracy and replication. This display can also hit 120Hz, so gaming will be nice and smooth.

Amazon has a good handful of other Samsung deals available right now, but these were some of the ones that stood out the most. If you go and snag any of these deals or find another solid deal, let us know about it in the comments below, and happy deal hunting!
