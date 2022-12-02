CATEGORIES
home Leisure Social And Internet

Kanye West Suspended From Twitter Again After Shocking Antisemitic Tirade And Posting Texts With Musk

by Ryan WhitwamFriday, December 02, 2022, 12:50 PM EDT
twitter suspended
One of Elon Musk's first decrees after acquiring Twitter was to restore many controversial accounts that were suspended under the old regime. That included Kanye West, or Ye as he now prefers, who was suspended just before Musk's acquisition for posting antisemitic content. However, it didn't take long for West to become more trouble than he was worth—the rapper's account has again been suspended following a blatantly racist outburst that was too much even for Musk's "free speech" social network.

West has been escalating his antisemitic attacks in recent weeks, but he's kept it mostly off of Twitter. Earlier in the day on Thursday, he appeared on Alex Jones' Infowars broadcast. While Jones is no stranger to far-right ideology, a masked West shocked even him as Ye praised Hitler and Nazi ideology live on the internet. It didn't take long for West's latest tirade to leak into his Twitter posts. West further inflamed tensions when he posted a Star of David symbol with a swastika.

This left Musk at an impasse—he promised to allow any legal speech on the platform, but West's behavior was clearly over the line for even the right-wing segment of the site. In the pre-Musk era, Twitter had a large moderation team that would weed out racially insensitive content, but Musk's layoffs reduced the workforce by half, and then more employees left after his Twitter 2.0 ultimatum. Musk also slashed the number of contractors, many of whom were responsible for moderating the site.

west twitter star

Twitter ultimately suspended West's account again late in the day, an action that Musk justified with the site's policy against "incitement to violence." Is posting antisemitic content the same as calling for violence? You could probably make that argument, but regardless, this was perhaps a sign that Musk is learning day by day why the old Twitter had so many rules about content.

Before his account was disabled, West took a swipe at Musk, who has called the rapper a friend on several occasions. He posted a screenshot of a text conversation with Musk in which the Twitter owner told him he's gone too far. To which West responded "Who made you the judge" and posted an unflattering photo of a shirtless Elon Musk.
Tags:  Twitter, Elon-Musk
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment