CATEGORIES
home News

Why This JWST Image Of A Nearby Star Dressed In An Asteroid Belt Has NASA Stunned

by Tim SweezyTuesday, May 09, 2023, 11:11 AM EDT
hero nasa jwst asteroid belt
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) snapped an image of a nearby young star, Formalhaut, in order to study the first asteroid belt seen in infrared outside our own solar system. Astronomers were stunned when they found the dusty structures are more complex than they had first thought.

NASA's Hubble Telescope, Herschel Space Observatory, and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) have all previously imaged the outer belt around the young star known as Formalhaut. Those previous images, however, were unable to detect what JWST was able to capture with its Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), which was two additional belts. In total, the three belts extend out to 14 billion miles from Formalhaut, an astounding distance of 150 times that of Earth from the Sun.

"Where Webb really excels is that we're able to physically resolve the thermal glow from dust in those inner regions. So you can see inner belts that we could never see before," remarked Schuyler Wolff, a team member at the University of Arizona.

nasa jwst asteroid belt diagram
Dusty debris disk surrounding the young star Fomalhaut taken from Webb’s MIRI

The three dusty belts originated from collisions of larger bodies, analogous to asteroids and comets, and are referred to as 'debris disks,' according to NASA. The belts surround the young star and can be seen with the naked eye as the brightest star in the southern constellation Piscis Austrinus.

"I would describe Formalhaut as the archetype of debris disks found elsewhere in our galaxy, because it has components similar to those we have in our own planetary system," explained Andras Gaspar of the University of Arizona in Tucson and lead author of a paper describing the results of the study. "By looking at the patterns in these rings, we can actually start to make a little sketch of what a planetary system ought to look like - If we could actually take a deep enough picture to see the suspended planets."

The belts are believed to have been created by the gravitational forces produced by undetected planets. In a similar manner, the inner edge of the Kuiper Belt is sculpted by Neptune, while Jupiter "corrals the asteroid belt."

"We definitely didn't expect the more complex structure with the second intermediate belt and then the broader asteroid belt," Wolff added. "That structure is very exciting because any time an astronomer sees a gap and rings in a disk, they say, 'There could be an embedded planet shaping the rings!'"
Tags:  space, NASA, telescope, asteroid, jwst, star
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment