CATEGORIES
home News

Watch Jeep Parent Stellantis Show Off Its Level 3 Self-Driving Tech

by Aaron LeongMonday, February 24, 2025, 11:09 AM EDT
hero AutoDrive
Stellantis, parent company of the likes of Jeep, Chrysler, RAM, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati, to name a few, has declared that it has developed an operational Level 3 hands-free self-driving system. For the moment, the system, called STLA ("stellar," we get it) AutoDrive 1.0 is relegated to 37 mph or operation in dense urban areas. But don't worry, Stellantis assures that users can still watch their movies and read books without any care while their cars navigate gridlock traffic, lane cutters, road ragers, window-side street vendors, and light-swallowing post-winter potholes.


Rather than focus on saving its struggling business and upping the reliability of its brands, Stellantis has dumped a lot of money into developing STLA AutoDrive 1.0, its first Level-3 iteration of self-driving tech for cars. And even then, the hands-free, eyes-off system is hamstrung to operate up to only 37 mph AND that Stellantis has no immediate plans to sell this to you any time soon. 

The company is working on the next version which can operate up to 59 mph, which means in either case, operation at posted highway speeds are a no-go. Stellantis is marketing AutoDrive 1.0 has a great solution for autonomous driving in urban areas and/or stop-and-go traffic. In its announcement, the system, only a physical button's press away, allows "drivers to temporarily engage in non-driving tasks such as watching a movie, catching up on emails, reading a book or simply looking out the window, reclaiming valuable time." When traffic flow and speeds start to exceed 37 mph, the system will alert the driver to take control.

Unfortunately, even though the platform is completely ready for deployment and globally adaptable to vehicles, there's no timeline on when AutoDrive will be available in a Stellantis car near you. The company believes that it's not financial feasible to roll out the feature to the presently cold autonomous market. In the meantime, AutoDrive is being developed to achieve operational effectiveness at speeds up to 59 mph with possibly offroad capabilities thrown into the mix.

What's your take on this? Is Stellantis wasting money it doesn't necessarily have for tech with limited customer uptake, or do you think this might the key to the company's future success?
Tags:  Automotive, jeep, selfdriving-cars, stellantis
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment