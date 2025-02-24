Watch Jeep Parent Stellantis Show Off Its Level 3 Self-Driving Tech
Rather than focus on saving its struggling business and upping the reliability of its brands, Stellantis has dumped a lot of money into developing STLA AutoDrive 1.0, its first Level-3 iteration of self-driving tech for cars. And even then, the hands-free, eyes-off system is hamstrung to operate up to only 37 mph AND that Stellantis has no immediate plans to sell this to you any time soon.
The company is working on the next version which can operate up to 59 mph, which means in either case, operation at posted highway speeds are a no-go. Stellantis is marketing AutoDrive 1.0 has a great solution for autonomous driving in urban areas and/or stop-and-go traffic. In its announcement, the system, only a physical button's press away, allows "drivers to temporarily engage in non-driving tasks such as watching a movie, catching up on emails, reading a book or simply looking out the window, reclaiming valuable time." When traffic flow and speeds start to exceed 37 mph, the system will alert the driver to take control.
Unfortunately, even though the platform is completely ready for deployment and globally adaptable to vehicles, there's no timeline on when AutoDrive will be available in a Stellantis car near you. The company believes that it's not financial feasible to roll out the feature to the presently cold autonomous market. In the meantime, AutoDrive is being developed to achieve operational effectiveness at speeds up to 59 mph with possibly offroad capabilities thrown into the mix.
What's your take on this? Is Stellantis wasting money it doesn't necessarily have for tech with limited customer uptake, or do you think this might the key to the company's future success?