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Jagex Announces RuneScape 4: Unreal Engine MMO Debuts Stunning Trailer

by Chris HarperSunday, October 04, 2026, 01:39 PM EDT
A town in RuneScape 4.
A town in RuneScape 4. Image: Jagex
Fans of the classic MMORPG RuneScape have much to be excited about, but chief among them is the formal announcement of RuneScape 4 at the 2026 RuneFest. Besides the base RuneScape, which had brief periods where it was renamed to RuneScape 2 or RuneScape 3Old School RuneScape has been out there since 2013, based on the 2007 edition of RuneScape, and RuneScape: Dragonwilds has been running since April of 2025. So, "RuneScape 4" tracks as a working title, but if history is any indicator, it may not be indicative of final branding when the game is released.


We don't yet know much about what the fourth  RuneScape game will offer, though the trailer features an early peek at its new Unreal Engine-powered world. The developers also promise that its content will explore later times for regions seen in other RuneScape games, providing additional world-building and continuity on top of the games players already love.

In any case, 2027 should be loaded with new modern, content for RuneScape players. In Jagex's own words, 2027 will offer "the biggest roadmap in the game's history," starting with the launch of the Reignited remaster and featuring two full-size expansions throughout the year, plus one with at least a raid to cap it off.

RuneScape's 2027 Roadmap.
RuneScape's 2027 Roadmap. Image: Jagex

Beyond the new game and this year's roadmap, we also know that the original RuneScape is getting a fully-Reignited remaster, with several gameplay changes and a modernized coat of paint coming to the classic RPG. It's no Ocarina of Time Remake, but it's not trying to be.

RuneScape Reignited screenshot.
RuneScape Reignited screenshot. Image: Jagex
The RuneScape Reignited re-release has removed unpopular systems, made hundreds of player-requested changes, and has even been expanded to support new community-developed Plugins.

With Reignited only two months away at time of writing, and the 2027 Roadmap kicking in after that, RuneScape fans will be eating well this year. Interestingly, Jagex also announced a new RuneScape animated series produced in partnership with Charlie White of Lyrical Media, aka MoistCr1tikal on YouTube.
Tags:  PC gaming, MMOs, runescape, runescape 4, jagex
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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