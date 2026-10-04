Jagex Announces RuneScape 4: Unreal Engine MMO Debuts Stunning Trailer
We don't yet know much about what the fourth RuneScape game will offer, though the trailer features an early peek at its new Unreal Engine-powered world. The developers also promise that its content will explore later times for regions seen in other RuneScape games, providing additional world-building and continuity on top of the games players already love.
In any case, 2027 should be loaded with new modern, content for RuneScape players. In Jagex's own words, 2027 will offer "the biggest roadmap in the game's history," starting with the launch of the Reignited remaster and featuring two full-size expansions throughout the year, plus one with at least a raid to cap it off.
Beyond the new game and this year's roadmap, we also know that the original RuneScape is getting a fully-Reignited remaster, with several gameplay changes and a modernized coat of paint coming to the classic RPG. It's no Ocarina of Time Remake, but it's not trying to be.
The RuneScape Reignited re-release has removed unpopular systems, made hundreds of player-requested changes, and has even been expanded to support new community-developed Plugins.
With Reignited only two months away at time of writing, and the 2027 Roadmap kicking in after that, RuneScape fans will be eating well this year. Interestingly, Jagex also announced a new RuneScape animated series produced in partnership with Charlie White of Lyrical Media, aka MoistCr1tikal on YouTube.