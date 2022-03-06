iPhone SE 3 Leak Tips Details On What To Expect At Apple Peek Performance Event
Apple's Peek Performance Event is scheduled for March 8th, at 1 PM ET. This will be Apple's first livestream of 2022, which is rumored to include a new iPhone SE 3 with 5G.
The company announced its upcoming Peek Performance Event last week via Twitter. While the tweet from Apple left much to the imagination, leaks have suggested that one of the reveals will be an iPhone SE 3. Many have thought the third generation iPhone would be part of Apple's event and be a member of the iPhone 13 family. Other reveals could include new additions the iPad family, a new MacBook Air, and a new Mac Mini.
According to Ming-Chi Kuo, a reliable analyst, the iPhone SE 3 will more than likely have the latest A15 Bionic chip and 5G connectivity with mmWave support, three storage options, and will more than likely come in the same three color options from older generations.
The 2nd generation SE is only offered with 4G capability. So, as 5G becomes more prevalent, releasing an iPhone SE model with the latest and fastest cellular networking capability makes sense. It will obviously have 4G backward compatibility as well, since there are still many areas that do not have 5G as an option yet.
The phone is also believed to be coming with three storage options of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. While the base 64GB would remain the same, the option for a 256GB version will double the max storage of the iPhone SE 2. That would be good news for fans of the phone, as apps, pictures and videos are taking up more space these days.
Another boost in performance from the 2nd generation SE model will come in the A15 Bionic chip. This is the same chip currently found in the iPhone 13 family. This could very well make the compact phone the fastest, affordable iPhone yet. The A15 chip should also help owners garner better 5G speeds, improved computational photography, and longer battery life due to the more efficient chip.
One of the disappointments may be that the SE will still only be available in three color options. Following the lineage of past generations, Kuo suggests that the newer SE will come in red, black and white. This goes along with the fact that the SE model has kept with the same design as the previous model. Kuo says the SE will have a "similar form factor design to current SE", in his tweet.
Other possible reveals at the Peek Performance Event might be a new iPad Air with the new A15 chip, a new MacBook Air, and/or a Mac Mini with the latter of the two coming with a new M2 chip. Another possible announcement could be new TV shows or movies to accompany services like Apple TV Plus.
Pricing for the iPhone SE 3 has not been revealed as of yet, but many are speculating that it will stay around the same price of the SE 2 which currently has a starting price of $399. Kuo suggests that mass production will begin this month with an estimated 25-30 million units being shipped in 2022.