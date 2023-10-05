Apple Releases iOS 17.0.3 Salve For iPhone 15's Most Burning Issue
“It’s getting hot in here, so patch all of your phones” is not the line but is the case for iPhone 15, which was found to have an overheating problem. Users were finding that their phones would become nearly too hot to touch while charging or prolonged use. Since then, Apple has released a patch, which users should update to now, in an effort to quell the temperature problem.
On October 4th, Apple pushed out iOS and iPadOS 17.0.3, which contained several “important bug fixes and security updates, and addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected.” As for the security side of the house, both issues relating to CVE-2023-42824 and CVE-2023-5217 were fixed. These were a local privilege escalation in the kernel and a buffer overflow allowing arbitrary code execution within WebRTC, respectively.
As for the overheating issue, users can flip over to the Software Update menu and grab the 387.1MB update to hopefully rectify the issues. As this issue emerged, it was unclear what exactly was causing the overheating issue in the first place, and Apple was not entirely forthcoming with it. It was speculated by tech influencer Marques Brownlee of MKBHD that perhaps Instagram was causing this issue, which was then corroborated by another YouTuber experiencing the same thing.
However, Apple eventually came out to say that the overheating was caused by a “known software bug in iOS 17, as well as recent updates to third-party apps such as Instagram that cause the device to ‘overload’.” As such, the 17.0.3 patch likely had to be rushed out to ensure the overheating caused no injuries or further iPhone 15 problems.
Hopefully, this problem is finally resolved with the latest release of iOS and its fix for “overloading.” We will have to see what happens, though, so stay tuned to HotHardware for updates on iPhone 15 overheating, and please leave on all your clothes.