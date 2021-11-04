Apple Won't Make An iPhone With USB-C So A Modder Did And Bidding Is Already At $90K









One person who is among those who have been dreaming of when Apple will adopt the USB-C port when it comes to the iPhone took it upon himself to solve the issue. Swedish robotics student at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Ken Pllonel, set out on a modding journey to turn his iPhone X's Lightning port into a functional USB-C port. And he was successful in doing so as the newly modded port works for both charging and data transfer.







Pillonel says the main idea behind his project was "to use a USB-C to Lightning, convert the Type C male end of the cable to a female port and then make the whole thing fit inside the iPhone." After he studied the documentation of the Type-C specification he was able to find a way to make the reverse-engineering work. He recognized early on that the main issue would be making all the reverse-engineered technology fit inside the iPhone without losing its functionality, as well as potential loss in signal integrity.







Click to Enlarge

