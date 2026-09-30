iPhone 18 Pro Needs A 60W Fast Charger, Here Are 5 Great Options

iPhone 18 Pro. Image: Apple.

Apple Charger. Image: Apple.



Google Pixel Flex Dual Port. Image: Google.



Anker Charger. Image: Anker.



Amazon Basics Charger. Image: Amazon.



Apple Charger. Image: Apple.



Earlier this month Apple launched its latest flagship phones, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, which bring a whole slew of upgrades and improvements. For the more impatient among us, one of the best new features is the bump in fast charging that allows both of these new devices to charge up to 50% in as a little as two minutes.Of course, Apple no longer includes chargers with its new phones (boo!), so there’s a good chance a lot of new owners don’t yet have one to take advantage of the faster charging capabilities. We’ve got your back, though, with a great list of 60W chargers that’ll get you juiced up for the rest of the day.Nothing beats going with a device’s original manufacturer. Apple’s charger is small but mighty, packing the punch needed to get your battery charged when you’re in a hurry. It’s also well designed with prongs that fold down so that it doesn’t get snagged on anything when you toss it into your bag, plus it has an aesthetic that’ll match your new phone.Ok, hear me out. I know a lot of the Apple faithful may not be huge Google fans, but this is still a great choice that delivers 67W of charging power in a handsome package. It also provides two USB-C charging ports, while Apple’s own only has one. That makes this a better choice for those looking to charge more than just their new iPhone.Anker has been making solid and reliable chargers for years, and the recently released Anker Neo is a diminutive charger that you can take with you just about anywhere. What’s even better is that it goes toe-to-toe with Apple’s version while delivering a few extra watts of power, all while being priced for several dollars cheaper. I call that a win-win proposition.As with other Amazon Basic-branded products, this is a no-frills device, but it isn’t as basic as the name implies. It one-ups Apple’s offering by providing 68W of power across two ports. When just one device is connected to the bottom port it can get up to 60W, but when there are two devices connected power gets divided, with the top port getting up to 18W and the bottom port getting up to 50W. This is also one of the most affordable options available.No, this charger isn’t going to be the fastest on this list, but if you’re looking to get a lot of bang for your buck while sticking with one of Apple's own products, this is a fantastic option. Sure, you’ll also be sacrificing some of the creature comforts found on the other chargers on this list, such as foldable prongs, but it's affordable and gets the job done.For even more options that might better fit your needs or budget, check out the chargers listed below.