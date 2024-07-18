Flagship Fatigue? iPhone 15 Sales Struggle While Older Models Shine
It seems as if Apple is struggling to move units of its iPhone 15 series, according to a report issued by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP). Instead, interested buyers are opting to pick up older models such as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, and the entry level iPhone SE.
The purported drop in sales is versus the performance of the prior model, the iPhone 14, during the same period of time last year. The iPhone 14 series managed to account for the overwhelming majority to iPhones sold, at roughly 79%. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 series only makes up 66% of current iPhones being sold.
So, what are customers opting for these days? The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are still moving well with 17% of the share, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are at 11%, despite being two years old at this point. The iPhone SE, even with its outdated design, is also still selling at a steady rate with a 5% share. The lone model that shows similar strength in sales is the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is matching the prior year’s model with a 22% share.
These sales numbers are exactly why Apple is going all in with Apple Intelligence. The company beleives it needs to provide a reason for current customers and those thinking of getting their first iPhone to make the jump. Especially after the company decided to reuse chips between certain iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models, making it easier for potential buyers to make the decision to just wait longer before they upgrade.
Taking a look at these sales numbers next year should give some insight as to how the Apple Intelligence gamble is paying off. For now, all that’s left is waiting until Apple officially unveils the iPhone 16.