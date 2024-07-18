CATEGORIES
home News

Flagship Fatigue? iPhone 15 Sales Struggle While Older Models Shine

by Alan VelascoThursday, July 18, 2024, 02:23 PM EDT
iphone 15 sales struggle hero
It seems as if Apple is struggling to move units of its iPhone 15 series, according to a report issued by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP). Instead, interested buyers are opting to pick up older models such as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, and the entry level iPhone SE.

The purported drop in sales is versus the performance of the prior model, the iPhone 14, during the same period of time last year. The iPhone 14 series managed to account for the overwhelming majority to iPhones sold, at roughly 79%. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 series only makes up 66% of current iPhones being sold.

iphone 15 sales struggle body

So, what are customers opting for these days? The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are still moving well with 17% of the share, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are at 11%, despite being two years old at this point. The iPhone SE, even with its outdated design, is also still selling at a steady rate with a 5% share. The lone model that shows similar strength in sales is the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is matching the prior year’s model with a 22% share.

These sales numbers are exactly why Apple is going all in with Apple Intelligence. The company beleives it needs to provide a reason for current customers and those thinking of getting their first iPhone to make the jump. Especially after the company decided to reuse chips between certain iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models, making it easier for potential buyers to make the decision to just wait longer before they upgrade.

Taking a look at these sales numbers next year should give some insight as to how the Apple Intelligence gamble is paying off. For now, all that’s left is waiting until Apple officially unveils the iPhone 16.
Tags:  Apple, iPhone, Sales, (NASDAQ:AAPL), iphone 15
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform Of Choice
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment