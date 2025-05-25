iPads Are Up For Great Memorial Day Deals At Amazon Now





Amazon is serving up some sweet deals on Apple's iPad lineup, as well as some MacBook models. Some of the discounts are so steep that these devices are now going for all-time low prices. Suffice to say, if you've been contemplating an iPad upgrade (or jumping over to Apple's ecosystem for the first time), now is a great time to pounce.





Apple's 10th Generation iPad (256GB), which is on sale for $349.99 at Amazon (30% off). That is a $150 discount over the MSRP, and just as importantly, this is the lowest it's ever been (by more than $40). The only real caveat here is that this is the previous generation iPad built around Apple's custom A14 Bionic silicon instead of the A16 chip in the latest model. We'll kick things off with, which is on sale for. That is a $150 discount over the MSRP, and just as importantly, this is the lowest it's ever been (by more than $40). The only real caveat here is that this is the previous generation iPad built around Apple's custom A14 Bionic silicon instead of the A16 chip in the latest model.





That's not much to fret over, though, especially given the deep discount here. The A14 is a capable slice of silicon with a 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine.





Other features include a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera on the rear, a 12MP center stage camera (landscape mode) on the front, USB-C connectivity, a Touch ID button, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display.





pink (as pictured up top) and yellow. And one more option is the 10th Generation iPad (256GB) with Wi-Fi + 5G connectivity in the silver colorway for $549 (15% off). If you can make do with less storage, the 64GB variant (Wi-Fi + 5G) is on sale for $449 (10% off). There are two color options available at this price, including(as pictured up top) and. And one more option is theconnectivity in the silver colorway for $549 (15% off). If you can make do with less storage, theis on sale for













Apple's latest model MacBook Air for $849.99 at Amazon (15% off), which is a $149.01 savings over the MSRP. Just be sure to clip the $49.01 coupon for the full discount (it's right beneath the price on the product page, and you also have the option of clipping it in your shopping cart). Prefer a laptop form factor over a tablet? You can scorefor, which is a $149.01 savings over the MSRP. Just be sure tofor the full discount (it's right beneath the price on the product page, and you also have the option of clipping it in your shopping cart).





This is the 2025 model built around Apple's burly M4 silicon, which in this variant consists of a 10-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine. You also get 16GB of unified memory and a 256GB solid state drive (SSD) in this config.





Other notable features include Apple Intelligence support, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2560x1664 resolution and 500 nits of brightness, Touch ID support, a 12MP center stage camera, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, and up to 18 hours of battery life.





