Intel Reveals Pricing And Availability For Arc Alchemist A770 GPUs
Intel has finally given pricing and a launch date for its highly anticipated Arc Alchemist A770 GPU. Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, announced the company's desire to keep gaming GPUs affordable.
Many have been waiting on more information concerning Intel's high-end Arc A770 GPU, and today Pat Gelsinger revealed both pricing and availability during his opening speech at Intel Innovation 2022. Intel recognizes that GPUs have been seeing an increase in pricing over the last several years, and Gelsinger says that the increase is not necessary. That comment seems to be in direct relation to NVIDIA's recent announcement on pricing of its upcoming high-end 40 Series GPUs, which left many questioning the company's price increases.
Enter Intel and its A770 GPU. While the A770 will not be competing with NVIDIA's or AMD's high-end GPUs, it is priced to compete when it comes to performance value. The A770 will be launching on October 12, 2022, and have a starting price tag of $329.
This still leaves a few of Intel's Arc GPUs to be announced concerning pricing, with the Limited Edition A770 with 16GB of VRAM and the lower-end A750 still to be talked about. Ryan Shrout, who has been busy promoting Arc over the last few months, posted a tweet saying, "For anyone curious, we will have more details about the A750 later this week."
If you want to keep up with the latest news concerning Arc, you can keep a check on the Intel Arc website. Intel has been posting weekly updates, and will surely be adding more in the coming days and weeks ahead. Also, stayed tuned to HotHardware for more Innovation updates and Arc related information as well.