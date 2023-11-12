Intel's Gelsinger Plans AI Domination With 100 Million PCs Shipped By 2025

At last week's Intel Innovation Taipei 2023 Technology Forum, CEO Pat Gelsinger revealed the company's goal to ship at least 100 million NPU-enabled PCs with on-device AI acceleration by 2025. Gelsinger, which has lead Intel since early 2021, has overseen a radical transformation of Intel's business, and AI is one of his primary focuses moving forward. Whether Intel succeeds in shipping 100 million PCs with on-device AI acceleration will hinge on the success of Intel's nascent tile-based CPUs, like the impending Meteor Lake.It's not exactly clear if Intel's self-imposed deadline is for the beginning or end of 2025, but even assuming Intel wants to ship 100 million AI PCs in 2024 alone, it might not be that challenging. According to Gartner, 286 million PCs were shipped in 2022, down from 341 million in 2021. x86 Windows PCs represent roughly 80% to 85% of all PCs, and Intel CPUs power roughly 80% of them, which means Intel already has about two-thirds of the PC market. Shipping 100 million PCs with AI CPUs should be doable for Intel, even if it's all in the course of a single year.