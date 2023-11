Intel's Gelsinger Plans AI Domination With 100 Million PCs Shipped By 2025

Intel and Gelsinger are clearly placing a lot of faith in upcoming Meteor Lake, Arrow Lake, and Lunar Lake CPUs, which will come out in force in 2024. Meteor Lake is the company's first tile/chiplet-based consumer CPU, and the first devices to use Meteor Lake (primarily laptops) will launch on December 14, though there are rumors that the flagship models are delayed into early 2024. Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake are both set to launch in 2024 and will also be tile-based CPUs, with the former primarily focusing on the desktop as a successor to Raptor Lake.However, Intel isn't the only company making AI-enabled chips for PC. AMD's Ryzen 7040 series Phoenix APUs and Apple's M CPUs have AI acceleration hardware built in, and Apple's M chips are especially a potent competitor, propelling Apple to 10% of PC market share in 2022 . Additionally, Intel has to worry about new ARM-based CPUs from Qualcomm, and potentially NVIDIA , and even AMD, which could make things even more difficult Chipzilla. If Gelsinger is serious about selling 100 million AI-accelerated PCs within the next year or two, its upcoming tile-based CPUs need to deliver the goods. Thankfully, we'll know how good Meteor Lake is soon enough.