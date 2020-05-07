CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, May 07, 2020, 02:28 PM EDT

Intel And Tile Partner On Tracking Hardware To Help Recover Lost Laptops

time mate
Intel has a commanding share of the laptop market, even as it faces its strongest challenge yet from AMD’s Ryzen 4000 processor family. So, it should come as no surprise that the company is looking to enable new “hooks” that make Intel-powered laptops even more appealing to customers, and it’s advancing those efforts via a new partnership with Tile.

Tile is known to most people for its tiny tracking tags which can be placed on keychains or other household items that are frequently lost. Instead of the rather awkward appearance of slapping a tracker onto the exterior of your laptop, Intel and Tile are working to incorporate the same tracking technology inside the machine.

Existing Tile trackers rely on Bluetooth wireless technology to display an item’s location on a map. And if the device is out of range, it can be configured to blare an alarm. So, if you’re one that frequently misplaces items -- even one as large as a laptop – this might be a workable option for you, and it would come as an added bonus since it would be a fully integrated solution.

hp elite dragonfly
The HP Elite Dragonfly is already available with a built-in Tile tracker.

According to the companies, users would be able to locate a laptop even if it is sleep mode, and they are “working closely with PC manufacturers to determine the best Tile experience for their customers.”

“We are always looking for ways to further enhance PC platform experiences and in this case, we enable new capabilities including enhanced security by simplifying device tracking and recovery for both consumer and commercial PCs," said Eric McLaughlin, who serves as Intel VP of the Compute Client Group and GM for the Wireless Solutions Group.

We’ve already seen what this kind of Tile integration on a laptop can look like courtesy of Hewlett-Packard. The company’s newly introduced Elite Dragonfly features an integrated Tile hardware, which allows tracking of a lost laptop using the Tile app (for Windows or on mobile devices).



Tags:  Intel, Tracking, (NASDAQ:INTC), tile
Via:  Tile
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms