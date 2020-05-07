Intel And Tile Partner On Tracking Hardware To Help Recover Lost Laptops





Intel has a commanding share of the laptop market, even as it faces its strongest challenge yet from AMD’s Ryzen 4000 processor family . So, it should come as no surprise that the company is looking to enable new “hooks” that make Intel-powered laptops even more appealing to customers, and it’s advancing those efforts via a new partnership with Tile.

Tile is known to most people for its tiny tracking tags which can be placed on keychains or other household items that are frequently lost. Instead of the rather awkward appearance of slapping a tracker onto the exterior of your laptop, Intel and Tile are working to incorporate the same tracking technology inside the machine.

Existing Tile trackers rely on Bluetooth wireless technology to display an item’s location on a map. And if the device is out of range, it can be configured to blare an alarm. So, if you’re one that frequently misplaces items -- even one as large as a laptop – this might be a workable option for you, and it would come as an added bonus since it would be a fully integrated solution.

The HP Elite Dragonfly is already available with a built-in Tile tracker.

According to the companies, users would be able to locate a laptop even if it is sleep mode, and they are “working closely with PC manufacturers to determine the best Tile experience for their customers.”

“We are always looking for ways to further enhance PC platform experiences and in this case, we enable new capabilities including enhanced security by simplifying device tracking and recovery for both consumer and commercial PCs," said Eric McLaughlin, who serves as Intel VP of the Compute Client Group and GM for the Wireless Solutions Group.

We’ve already seen what this kind of Tile integration on a laptop can look like courtesy of Hewlett-Packard. The company’s newly introduced Elite Dragonfly features an integrated Tile hardware, which allows tracking of a lost laptop using the Tile app (for Windows or on mobile devices).