Intel Teases Next-Gen Sierra Forest Xeons With 288 E-Cores For 5G Infrastructure





We've already written extensively about Sierra Forest when Intel first announced it , so we won't re-tread that ground. Head to our previous coverage if you're curious about why someone would want such a processor. Instead, let's take a look at Intel's latest remarks on these new CPUs. The company posted a press release announcing the chips today, and it focuses on the fact that Sierra Forest could save network operators a lot of money over time.





An overview of the cores in Sierra Forest. Top: Intel CEO Gelsinger holds a Sierra Forest sample.

According to Intel, energy costs can be as much as 40% of the operating expense of running a mobile network. Assuming that's accurate, cutting power consumption should be a key focus of anyone administrating such a service. Intel says that Casa Systems has a demo at MWC showcasing "up to 50% power savings" thanks to both the new processors as well as Intel's "Infrastructure Power Manager" software. Of course, it doesn't explain what the comparison is against.



