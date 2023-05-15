Intel Quietly Patches An Undisclosed Security Flaw For CPUs Dating Back To Coffee Lake





The update came out on Friday, which is unusual in and of itself. It was spotted by Phoronix, who remarks that Intel didn't mention anything about the probable cause for this update on " Patch Tuesday ," when the company (like many others) traditionally releases its security advisories. The only explanation given is that they are "Security updates for [INTEL-SA-NA]", which just means that they're for an issue with no Security Advisory (SA).





The timing of this release would suggest that it is a very high-priority release, but the scope of the update is surprising. New microcode binaries are available for basically every Intel processor released since the 8th-gen. That includes processors from the Core, Xeon, and even Atom families, as well as a few chips that are seeing their very first binary microcode updates.



