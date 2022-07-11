Intel Powered Raspberry Pi Rival UP 4000 SBC Is Ready To Rock With A Preorder Discount





Like many people, we're big fans of the various Raspberry Pi single-board computers (SBCs) and the many projects they have enabled. Just today, for example, we wrote about a nifty 'Dice Bomb' dice roller that could be particularly handy for DnD sessions. If you need a bit more processing power and/or a x86 foundation, however, UP is taking preorders for its new UP 4000 SBC.





UP makes a whole bunch of credit card-sized SBCs, and the UP 4000 is its latest model. There are three Intel processors that users can select. They include a dual-core Intel Celeron N3350 clocked at 1.1GHz to 2.4GHz, a quad-core Pentium N4200 clocked at 1.1GHz to 2.5GHz, and a quad-core Atom x7-E3950 clocked at 1.6GHz to 2GHz.





All three are based on Apollo Lake . According to UP, you're looking at up 30 faster CPU performance and twice the 3D graphics processing power compared to its UP Board, to facilitate more industrial and full-featured computing workloads and edge computing.









"With 12V standard industrial power input, increased memory options, and a wide range of IO options such as multiple video output ports, audio line in/out, faster USB ports, and other rich I/Os, UP 4000 offers high performance with lower power consumption in a form factor that can fit anywhere," UP says.





The UP 4000 also delivers an upgraded power input (to 12V DC-in), onboard TPM v2.0, support for up to 8GB of dual-channel DDR4-2400, up to 128GB of storage capacity, and UEFI firmware. Other features and connections include...