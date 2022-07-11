Intel Powered Raspberry Pi Rival UP 4000 SBC Is Ready To Rock With A Preorder Discount
Like many people, we're big fans of the various Raspberry Pi single-board computers (SBCs) and the many projects they have enabled. Just today, for example, we wrote about a nifty 'Dice Bomb' dice roller that could be particularly handy for DnD sessions. If you need a bit more processing power and/or a x86 foundation, however, UP is taking preorders for its new UP 4000 SBC.
UP makes a whole bunch of credit card-sized SBCs, and the UP 4000 is its latest model. There are three Intel processors that users can select. They include a dual-core Intel Celeron N3350 clocked at 1.1GHz to 2.4GHz, a quad-core Pentium N4200 clocked at 1.1GHz to 2.5GHz, and a quad-core Atom x7-E3950 clocked at 1.6GHz to 2GHz.
All three are based on Apollo Lake. According to UP, you're looking at up 30 faster CPU performance and twice the 3D graphics processing power compared to its UP Board, to facilitate more industrial and full-featured computing workloads and edge computing.
"With 12V standard industrial power input, increased memory options, and a wide range of IO options such as multiple video output ports, audio line in/out, faster USB ports, and other rich I/Os, UP 4000 offers high performance with lower power consumption in a form factor that can fit anywhere," UP says.
The UP 4000 also delivers an upgraded power input (to 12V DC-in), onboard TPM v2.0, support for up to 8GB of dual-channel DDR4-2400, up to 128GB of storage capacity, and UEFI firmware. Other features and connections include...
- 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
- 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
- 2x USB 2.0 via 10-pin wafer
- 2x UART (Tx/Rx) debut port (pin header)
- 1x FPC connector for carrier board
- 40-pin HAT
- SIM slot (via carrier board)
- 1x GbE (Realtek RTL8111G-CG)
- 1x HDMI 1.4b
- 1x DisplayPort 1.2 (via USB Type-C)
Users can also add Wi-Fi 5/6, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE or 5G via M.2 2230 and M.2 3052. So comparatively speaking, there's a decent amount of power on tap and a rich set of features. Compared to the Raspberry Pi lineup and similar SBCs, you're looking at a higher price for the UP 4000, though preorder discounts knock 10 percent off. Here's how it shakes out...
- Intel Celeron N3550 w/ 2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC: $116.10 (down from $129)
- Intel Celeron N3350 w/ 2GB RAM, 32GB eMMC: $125.10 (down from $139)
- Intel Celeron N3350 w/ 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC: $152.10 (down from $169)
- Intel Pentium N4200 w/ 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC: $197.10 (down from $219)
- Intel Pentium N4200 w/ 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC: $233.10 (down from $259)
- Intel Atom E3900 w/ 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC: $188.10 (down from $209)
If you're interested, you can head to the UP Shop and preorder your desired model. Discounted prices are valid until July 15, 2022 (this Friday), and shipments will go out next month.