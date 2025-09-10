CATEGORIES
home News

Intel Panther Lake CPUs Spotted Prowling Around Samsung Galaxy Book Laptops

by Bruno FerreiraWednesday, September 10, 2025, 12:23 PM EDT
hero panther lake confirmation news
It seems that contrary to previous doom-and-gloom rumors about missed yield targets, Intel is actually making good headway on its upcoming mobile Panther Lake chips. The latest confirmation of sorts comes from known leaker, @x86deadandback, who's posted an interesting chart. Whereas previous information was pinning the launch for possibly early 2026, we're now reasonably confident the chips will be inside laptops this year.

There are no specs or release dates, but the leaked picture below is illustrative enough, showing an unnamed BGA2540 processor meant to be part of a to-be-released Samsung Galaxy Book laptop. The only corresponding chip in the pipeline is, of course, Intel's Panther Lake offerings. The presence of this SoC in a cargo manifest almost assuredly means the design is finalized and shipping to OEMs as we speak, and we wouldn't be surprised to see other such confirmations in the coming weeks from more laptop vendors.

table panther lake confirmation news

As a recap, the specs we've collected so far across multiple leaks and rumors indicate that Panther Lake chips will be available with setups up to a 16-core hybrid arrangement, with TDPs up to 45 W. Perhaps most importantly for the current era, Panther Lake will pack in Intel's newfangled Xe3 GPU (codenamed Celestial), as well as a 5th-gen NPU that ought to provide a strong uplift from the 48 TOPS of the 4th-gen model. The chip is manufactured on Intel's 18A process, so we have high hopes for its power efficiency.

This news comes at a really good time for Intel, who's faced nothing but headwinds for the past couple of years, with a CEO replacement and tens of thousands of jobs cut. It should also assuage the concerns of many an investors, given that there were mounting doubts about Intel's ability to deliver on its current-new process tech, much less the future 14A.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment