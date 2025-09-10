Intel Panther Lake CPUs Spotted Prowling Around Samsung Galaxy Book Laptops
There are no specs or release dates, but the leaked picture below is illustrative enough, showing an unnamed BGA2540 processor meant to be part of a to-be-released Samsung Galaxy Book laptop. The only corresponding chip in the pipeline is, of course, Intel's Panther Lake offerings. The presence of this SoC in a cargo manifest almost assuredly means the design is finalized and shipping to OEMs as we speak, and we wouldn't be surprised to see other such confirmations in the coming weeks from more laptop vendors.
As a recap, the specs we've collected so far across multiple leaks and rumors indicate that Panther Lake chips will be available with setups up to a 16-core hybrid arrangement, with TDPs up to 45 W. Perhaps most importantly for the current era, Panther Lake will pack in Intel's newfangled Xe3 GPU (codenamed Celestial), as well as a 5th-gen NPU that ought to provide a strong uplift from the 48 TOPS of the 4th-gen model. The chip is manufactured on Intel's 18A process, so we have high hopes for its power efficiency.
This news comes at a really good time for Intel, who's faced nothing but headwinds for the past couple of years, with a CEO replacement and tens of thousands of jobs cut. It should also assuage the concerns of many an investors, given that there were mounting doubts about Intel's ability to deliver on its current-new process tech, much less the future 14A.