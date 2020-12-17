CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillThursday, December 17, 2020, 02:23 PM EDT

Intel NUC 11 Panther Canyon Leaks With Tiger Lake, 2.5 GbE, And Trick Wireless Charging Support

Intel has another family of mini PCs on the way, and they will fall under the NUC 11 "Panther Canyon" branding. Additional details on the new family of NUC mini PC kits leaked earlier today on Twitter thanks to @9550pro.

According to the leaked documentation, the previously leaked NUC 11 Pro will be joined by the NUC 11 Performance. The NUC 11 Performance will be available with one of three 11th generation Tiger Lake processors: the Core i3-1115G4, Core i5-1135G7 or the Core i7-1165G7. Up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory is supported, and the systems are fully compliant with PCIe 4.0. This means that AMD Ryzen folks won't be the only ones able to enjoy the performance benefits of PCIe 4.0 SSDs in the desktop segment.

Intel has equipped the NUC 11 Performance with front and rear Thunderbolt 4 ports, and you'll find USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports front and back. There's also Intel 10/100/1000/2500Mbps Ethernet (i225-V) along with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5. For the photographers out there, there's an integrated SDXC slot to quickly offload your camera's images. In what is a rather cool addition, some SKUs will incorporate a non-stick Qi-wireless charging pad right into the top lid of the machine for juicing up your smartphone or wireless earbuds.

The specs leak reveals that the NUC 11 Performance will be available in three cases sizes: Slim K (117x112x56mm), Tall H (117x112x51mm), and Tall Q (117x112x56mm). Only the Tall Q SKUs will feature support for the wireless charging pad, while both the Tall H and the Tall Q feature a 2.5mm SATA-II bay.

We've already previously discussed the NUC 11 Pro, which offers support for the Core i7-1185G7 vPro processor at the top-end. While the NUC 11 Performance only supports HDMI 2.0b output, the NUC 11 Pro has both an HDMI 2.0b and HDMI 2.1 port. There's also a Dual LAN Tall SKU, which as its name implies incorporates two LAN ports (i225-LM).

According to the latest updates from Fanless Tech, Panther Canyon is set to launch later this month.


