PSA: Intel Needs To Verify ID Before Awarding Free Arc Alchemist Cards, Check Your Inbox



For anyone who participated in Intel's Xe HPG Scavenger Hunt, the first verification email has been sent out. The contest ran from last October until the end of January 2022, and will be rewarding the top 300 participants with Intel Arc GPUs once they launch later this year.





While the contest itself is over, the verification process of winners has just begun. The first email for those who participated was sent out yesterday by Cafelli Contests. If you did participate in the hunt, and answered at least one question, you should have received an email.





Be sure to check all your folders in the email you signed up with (including the Spam folder). It could be easy to overlook, because it was sent by contests at cafelli dot com. It may also just say "Cafelli Contests" as the sender. Another thing to take note of is that this email is not saying you have officially won anything yet. You must still meet all the eligibility requirements, such as living in an eligible country, and go through the rest of the verification process before being deemed an official winner.





There has been some concerned expressed from Russian participants of the contest, about being able to receive what they won due to the ongoing crisis between Ukraine and Russia. It is impossible to know if the current situation between the two countries will still have an impact once the Arc GPUs are finally shipped. Intel has said it plans on releasing the desktop GPUs sometime in Q2, so there is time for things to change. However, Intel released a statement on the situation yesterday stating that it has ceased shipping to customers in Russia and Ukraine at this time.





There is a possibility that the stoppage in shipping from Intel could impact those who won a GPU, but there is a lot that can happen to change that before GPUs begin shipping to winners. Ukraine was not a country that was eligible to participate in the contest. Fingers crossed that those from Russia who were lucky enough to finish in the top 300 will be able to receive their free Arc GPU when they are finally shipped to winners.