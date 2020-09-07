Intel 10nm Jasper Lake Low-Power CPU Lineup Leaks, Huge IPC Lift Expected





We are all infatuated with top tier silicon products from Intel and AMD, like enthusiast desktop processors and potent server chips wielding a bunch of cores and copious computing muscle. But on the other end of the spectrum, there is the low power stuff for entry-level laptops, fanless systems, and things of that nature (compact designs, mostly). That is where Intel's upcoming Jasper Lake launch will come into play, and some details about the lineup have leaked out.





It is expected that Jasper Lake will use Intel's Tremont CPU architecture , which the company announced last year. Tremont is a low power, 10-nanometer architecture designed for processors and system-on-chip (SoC) options across multiple product segments, including client, data center, 5G networking, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.





Here are some of Intel's top brass and engineers talking about Tremont...











Tremont will succeed Intel's Gemini Lake and Gemini Lake Refresh CPUs for low power devices, which are those that are mainly powered by Intel's Pentium Silver and Celeron branding. As such, here is what we are looking at, according to the folks at FanlessTech...

Desktop Jasper Lake CPUs

Pentium Silver N6005: 4C/4T, 2.0GHz to 3.3GHz (max quad core burst), UHD Graphics, 4MB L2 cache

4C/4T, 2.0GHz to 3.3GHz (max quad core burst), UHD Graphics, 4MB L2 cache Celeron N5105: 4C/4T, 2.0GHz to 2.8GHz (max quad core burst), UHD Graphics, 4MB L2 cache

4C/4T, 2.0GHz to 2.8GHz (max quad core burst), UHD Graphics, 4MB L2 cache Celeron N4505: 2C/2T, 2.0GHz to 2.9GHz (max dual core burst), UHD Graphics, 4MB L2 cache Mobile Japser Lake CPUs Pentium Silver N6000: 4C/4T, 1.1GHz to 3.1GHz (max quad core burst), UHD Graphics, 4MB L2 cache

Celeron N5100: 4C/4T, 1.1GHz to 2.8GHz (max quad core burst), UHD Graphics, 4MB L2 cache

Celeron N4500: 2C/2T, 1.1GHz to 2.8GHz (max quad core burst), UHD Graphics, 4MB L2 cache All three of the above desktop parts will have a 10W TDP, making them suitable for fanless designs and other low power scenarios where cooling options might be limited. Likewise, all three mobile CPUs will feature a 6W TDP. And all six processors will sport UHD Graphics and 4MB of L2 cache, if the leaked specifications are accurate.



"Tremont is Intel’s most advanced low-power x86 architecture to date. We focused on a range of modern, complex workloads, while considering networking, client, browser and battery so that we could raise performance efficiently across the board. It is a world-class CPU architecture designed for enhanced processing power in compact, low-power packages," Stephen Robinson, Intel Tremont Chief Architect, said last year.





Look for this new lineup to emerge sometime in early 2021.

