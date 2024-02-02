CATEGORIES
home News

Intel Reveals Why It's Delaying A $20 Billion Mega Chip Plant In Ohio

by Alan VelascoFriday, February 02, 2024, 10:19 AM EDT
intel plant delays hero
Intel’s plans to complete the construction of a chip plant in Ohio has hit a delay, with the company now expecting for the new facility to be up and running by late 2026, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. In a statement given to the site, an Intel spokesperson said that “Managing large-scale projects especially in our industry often involves adapting to changing timelines.”

One of the reasons cited for the delay is the apparent slow pace with which the US government is handing out subsidies related to the Chips Act. Companies such as Intel have been making a concerted push to expand production in the United States because of the expectation that government funding would be coming. Intel isn’t the first company to have issues with the rollout of these funds, either, with Samsung having a similar experience with a chip plant facing delays in Texas.

intel plant delays body

This will likely be unwelcome news for the current administration, which is trying to increase domestic chip manufacturing as the relationship between the United States and China continues to be tense. Getting these facilities up and running is already a tall task under the best of circumstances, so running into delays because funds are being held up is the last thing the administration needs.

However, the promised funding isn’t the only reason Intel is slowing its project down. People are now spending less money on technology than they did during the height of the pandemic, which is a shift the computer industry is still adjusting to. It makes it harder for Intel to invest so heavily in expanding production when it’s expected people will be buying less things with the chips Intel makes.

Once the project is completed it will be one of the largest Intel will have in the United States—and eventually the largest semiconductor chip fab on the planet—and it will play a big role in helping the country becomes less reliant on importing this important technology. That's barring any further delays, anyway.
Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), chip-fabrication
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment