Intel's Dan Rogers Joins 2.5 Geeks Today To Talk About 12th Gen Core Lake HX





It turns out Intel wasn't finished fleshing out its Alder Lake family. Introduced during the Intel Vision event earlier this weak, the 12th Gen Core Alder Lake-HX lineup brings more desktop goodness to a handful of high-performance mobile SKUs, such as support for up to 128GB of DDR5 memory and PCI Express 5.0. It's an intriguing lineup, and Intel's Dan Rogers, Senior Director of Mobile Product Marketing, is joining our 2.5 Geeks webcast today to talk about it.





3:30pm ET (12:30pm PT) on our Hot Hardware YouTube channel to hear what he has to say, and bring your questions with you—we'll be monitoring chat during the livestream and passing along the more pertinent queries. We have questions and you might have some of your own. Join us today, May 13 aton ourto hear what he has to say, and bring your questions with you—we'll be monitoring chat during the livestream and passing along the more pertinent queries.





During our livestream, we'll explore these powerful new chips, which for the first time bring 16 cores and 32 threads of computing muscle to consumer laptops. There are actually four 16-core/32-thread SKUs, culminating in the Core i9-12950HX with a 2.3GHz base frequency and 5GHz turbo clock, to go along with 30MB of L3 cache in a 55W package.





We'll undoubtedly talk about some of the overclocking features as part of the expanded Alder Lake lineup. Every Alder Lake-HX processor supports some form of overclocking, while the Core i9 and Core i7 SKUs are unlocked to allow individual tweaking of the P-cores and E-cores. This means you can fine tune the performance of these chips to your exact needs.





It's an exciting lineup and we're looking forward to learning more with Dan Rogers. Be sure to join us!

