Intel Core Ultra 9 285 Non-K Arrow Lake Leaks On Geekbench Looking Strong

Intel kicked off the Arrow Lake party
with a mix of "K" (unlocked multiplier) and "KF" (unlocked multiplier + disabled onboard graphics) models, and namely the Core Ultra 9 285K, Core Ultra 7 265K and 265KF, and Core Ultra 5 245K and 245KF. Eventually we will seen non-K models make a debut, evidence of which can be found in another Geekbench leak for a purported Core Ultra 9 285.
Bearing in mind that nothing is official, the listing indicates that the Core Ultra 9 285 is a 24-core processor comprised of 8 P-cores and 16 E-cores. That's the same makeup as the Core Ultra 9 285K. Likewise, the thread count is the same at 24 threads, as Arrow Lake does away with Hyper Threading.
According to the latest appearance on Geekbench, the non-K Core Ultra 9 285 also features a 5.6GHz turbo clock. If we assume that represents the max turbo frequency (via Thermal Velocity Boost), then we're looking a 100MHz difference in top speed between the Core Ultra 9 285 and and Core Ultra 9 285K, the latter of which can ramp up to 5.7GHz.
What really separates the two chips, however, are the lack of an unlocked multiplier on the non-K model, and a much lower TDP—the Core Ultra 9 285 checks in with a 65W TDP, whereas the Core Ultra 9 285K comes out of the gate with a 125W TDP (and a max turbo power rating of 250W).
Image edited to fit pertinent details in one screenshot (no values or details changed)
With all that said, the Core Ultra 9 285 posted a single-core score of 3,245 and a multi-core score of 20,078 in its latest appearance on Geekbench. The results were obtained in a Gigabyte motherboard with 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and Windows 11 Pro 64-bit.
If we plug the scores into our own graph of Geekbench results, here's how the Core Ultra 9 285 stacks up...
That's not too shabby. The single-core score is slightly higher than the Core i9-14900K
, beating the last generation processor around 0.43% (call it a wash). Meanwhile, the multi-core score is just 2.78% lower. Keep in mind that the Core i9-14900K is a 125W part, so it has a significant power advantage.
A better comparison would be to the non-K Core i9-14900, and unfortunately, we don't have any hands-on results to compare against. However, Geekbench maintains a list of average scores for various CPUs, and according to the database, the Core i9-14900 settles in with a 2,902 single-core score and 17,484 multi-core score.
If going by those results, the Core Ultra 9 285 scored 11.8% higher in the single-core test (3,245 versus 2,902) and 14.84% higher in the multi-core test (20,078 versus 17,484). Those are some chunky gains for sure. And that's just on the Intel side of the fence. If looking at AMD's lineup, the Core Ultra 9 285 sandwiches itself between the Ryzen 9 9950X and Ryzen 9 9900X
, at least in this benchmark.
We'll temper our excitement until this chip actually launches and exits the leaked benchmark scene. After all, there's no way of knowing what settings were used to obtain these results. Nevertheless, these Geekbench results
are encouraging.