Intel Core Ultra 9 285 Non-K Arrow Lake Leaks On Geekbench Looking Strong





Intel kicked off the Arrow Lake party with a mix of "K" (unlocked multiplier) and "KF" (unlocked multiplier + disabled onboard graphics) models, and namely the Core Ultra 9 285K, Core Ultra 7 265K and 265KF, and Core Ultra 5 245K and 245KF. Eventually we will seen non-K models make a debut, evidence of which can be found in another Geekbench leak for a purported Core Ultra 9 285.





Bearing in mind that nothing is official, the listing indicates that the Core Ultra 9 285 is a 24-core processor comprised of 8 P-cores and 16 E-cores. That's the same makeup as the Core Ultra 9 285K. Likewise, the thread count is the same at 24 threads, as Arrow Lake does away with Hyper Threading.





According to the latest appearance on Geekbench, the non-K Core Ultra 9 285 also features a 5.6GHz turbo clock. If we assume that represents the max turbo frequency (via Thermal Velocity Boost), then we're looking a 100MHz difference in top speed between the Core Ultra 9 285 and and Core Ultra 9 285K, the latter of which can ramp up to 5.7GHz.





What really separates the two chips, however, are the lack of an unlocked multiplier on the non-K model, and a much lower TDP—the Core Ultra 9 285 checks in with a 65W TDP, whereas the Core Ultra 9 285K comes out of the gate with a 125W TDP (and a max turbo power rating of 250W).







Image edited to fit pertinent details in one screenshot (no values or details changed)







With all that said, the Core Ultra 9 285 posted a single-core score of 3,245 and a multi-core score of 20,078 in its latest appearance on Geekbench. The results were obtained in a Gigabyte motherboard with 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and Windows 11 Pro 64-bit.





If we plug the scores into our own graph of Geekbench results, here's how the Core Ultra 9 285 stacks up...













That's not too shabby. The single-core score is slightly higher than the Core i9-14900K , beating the last generation processor around 0.43% (call it a wash). Meanwhile, the multi-core score is just 2.78% lower. Keep in mind that the Core i9-14900K is a 125W part, so it has a significant power advantage.





A better comparison would be to the non-K Core i9-14900, and unfortunately, we don't have any hands-on results to compare against. However, Geekbench maintains a list of average scores for various CPUs, and according to the database, the Core i9-14900 settles in with a 2,902 single-core score and 17,484 multi-core score.





If going by those results, the Core Ultra 9 285 scored 11.8% higher in the single-core test (3,245 versus 2,902) and 14.84% higher in the multi-core test (20,078 versus 17,484). Those are some chunky gains for sure. And that's just on the Intel side of the fence. If looking at AMD's lineup, the Core Ultra 9 285 sandwiches itself between the Ryzen 9 9950X and Ryzen 9 9900X , at least in this benchmark.



